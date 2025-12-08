First Horizon Bank Names Todd Warrick as Triangle Market President in the Mid-Atlantic Region

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) announced today that Todd Warrick, Executive Vice President and Corporate and Commercial Market Leader, has been promoted to Triangle Market President for the Mid-Atlantic region. He will continue to report to Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President, and will remain responsible for leading First Horizon's Mid-Atlantic corporate and commercial banking, associate engagement and community engagement while strengthening the bank's market share across Central North Carolina.

Todd Warrick, Triangle Market President for First Horizon
"Todd's deep relationships with business leaders and dedication to community engagement have made a significant impact since he joined First Horizon," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon. "His vision and passion for service will be key to expanding our presence in the Triangle and across the Mid-Atlantic region, building on our mission to help clients and associates thrive."

"I am honored to serve as Triangle Market President and to continue building strong relationships with our clients, associates and community partners," said Todd Warrick, Triangle Market President and Corporate and Commercial Market Leader for First Horizon. "The Triangle team is committed to helping First Horizon Bank grow in the region by supporting our clients' goals and investing in the communities we call home."

Warrick's commitment to the Triangle market is also evident through his dedication to community service. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Wake and Johnston County Boys & Girls Club, spearheaded First Horizon Bank's engagement with the club's Stacks and Tracks Financial Literacy Program and is a longtime supporter of the Raleigh Police Department Foundation's youth summer camp program.

About First Horizon 
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $83.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

