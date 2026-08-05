First Horizon Bank Promotes Michael Doerr to Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Sales Manager

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") announced today that veteran Baton Rouge banker Michael Doerr has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Sales Manager.

Doerr brings decades of local commercial banking experience to his new role. Prior to joining First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK in 2010, he served as a vice president in commercial banking for Whitney National Bank in Baton Rouge.

Mike Doerr, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Sales Manager for First Horizon Bank

"Mike's elevation to this role is a reflection of the experience, client focus and strategic guidance he brings to the Baton Rouge business community," said Craig Netterville, Executive Vice President, Baton Rouge Market President for First Horizon Bank. "With more than 30 years of commercial banking experience, he has consistently delivered service excellence and strong leadership, helping clients reach their financial goals."

A Baton Rouge native, Doerr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Louisiana State University.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank