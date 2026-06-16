First Horizon Bank Recognized in CityBusiness Reader Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce it has been recognized in the 2026 CityBusiness Reader Rankings, an annual reader-selected awards program highlighting leading businesses, organizations and professionals across the Greater New Orleans area.

First Horizon Bank CityBusiness Awards

First Horizon Bank earned Top Winner honors for Best Small Business Bank and Winner recognition for Best Business Bank. Voted on by CityBusiness readers, these awards reflect the trust clients and community members place in the bank and their commitment to delivering exceptional service and financial solutions throughout the region.

"We are honored to be recognized by loyal CityBusiness readers," said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President for First Horizon Bank. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community we are privileged to serve every day. We remain committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals while investing in the communities where we live and work."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank