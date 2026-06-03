First Horizon Bank Welcomes Ray Cenolli as Retail Banking Executive for the Memphis Market

News provided by

First Horizon Bank

Jun 03, 2026, 16:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Ray Cenolli has joined the First Horizon team as Retail Banking Executive based in Memphis and covering the Retail Mid-South Region of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Southern Tennessee. He brings extensive experience as a leader in retail banking operations, talent development and service excellence. Cenolli is replacing Mandy Long, who has transitioned to a new role with the company as Head of Associate Banking.

Continue Reading
Ray Cenolli - First Horizon Bank
Ray Cenolli - First Horizon Bank

Prior to joining First Horizon, Cenolli served in several banking leadership roles with Citizens Bank. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and District Sales Manager, a key senior executive role partnering with the bank's retail director, and was responsible for overseeing fourteen regions across the Northern Boston area. He's also held Regional Manager and Branch Manager roles with Citizens.

"Ray is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of serving clients and building high-performing teams," said Tammy Crenshaw, Head of Retail Banking at First Horizon Bank. "His deep operational expertise and passion for organizational excellence will further strengthen our market position in our bank's hometown of Memphis and across our Mid-South markets."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

First Horizon Bank and First Horizon Coliseum Announce New Shareable Fan Experience

First Horizon Bank and First Horizon Coliseum Announce New Shareable Fan Experience

First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") and First Horizon Coliseum are proud to announce a bold new shareable fan experience and photo...
First Horizon Bank Named a 2026 VETS Indexes Employer

First Horizon Bank Named a 2026 VETS Indexes Employer

First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced it has earned a spot on the VETS Indexes Employer Awards list. "We are honored to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics