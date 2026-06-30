First Horizon Bank's Daniel Maurin Joins Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans Board of Governors

NEW ORLEANS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Daniel Maurin, Senior Vice President and Business Banking Manager, has joined the Board of Governors of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans.

Maurin brings nearly three decades of banking experience to his role at First Horizon Bank. Throughout his career, he has partnered with businesses and individuals across the greater New Orleans area, providing strategic financial guidance and building trusted relationships throughout the region.

Daniel Maurin, First Horizon Bank

"I am honored to join the Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans Board of Governors," said Daniel Maurin, Senior Vice President and Business Banking Manager for First Horizon Bank. "Every day, I see the impact that financial knowledge, mentorship and opportunity can have on individuals and families. Junior Achievement plays a critical role in preparing young people for success, and I look forward to supporting its mission and helping empower the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs."

"Daniel brings deep financial expertise, strong community connections and a commitment to developing future leaders," said Larry Washington, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. "His leadership and insight will help us broaden our reach and continue equipping students with the skills and confidence they need to achieve their goals."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank