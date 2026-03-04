First Horizon Chief Communications Officer Named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026, in the Change Agents category. Ragan is an industry-leading resource providing professional development, training and intelligence to communicators, marketers, HR professionals and business leaders worldwide.

"Beth's recognition as a Top Woman in Communications in the Class of 2026 speaks to the impact of her work and strength of her leadership," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Her commitment to creative communications strategies and a client-first mindset empowers our associates to deliver for our clients and communities."

Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026 includes distinguished leaders from respected brands that include Dollar General, Ernst & Young and United Airlines. The Class of 2026 was honored during a New York celebration on March 3, 2026.

