First Horizon Chief Communications Officer Named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026

First Horizon Corporation

Mar 04, 2026, 08:48 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026, in the Change Agents category. Ragan is an industry-leading resource providing professional development, training and intelligence to communicators, marketers, HR professionals and business leaders worldwide.

Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer
"Beth's recognition as a Top Woman in Communications in the Class of 2026 speaks to the impact of her work and strength of her leadership," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Her commitment to creative communications strategies and a client-first mindset empowers our associates to deliver for our clients and communities."

Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026 includes distinguished leaders from respected brands that include Dollar General, Ernst & Young and United Airlines. The Class of 2026 was honored during a New York celebration on March 3, 2026.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

