First Horizon Congratulates Mohan Sankararaman on American Banker's "Most Innovative People in Finance" Honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Mohan Sankararaman, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, was named one of American Banker's Most Innovative People in Finance. The award was presented to Sankararaman in June at the American Banker Digital Banking Conference in Orlando, Florida, where he was a featured speaker alongside his colleague, Leilani Farol, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer.

Mohan Sankararaman, First Horizon

"We are proud to recognize Mohan for his impact and commitment to innovation in financial services," said Tammy LoCascio, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for First Horizon. "This honor reflects both his leadership and the caliber of ideas our teams bring to the future of digital banking."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation