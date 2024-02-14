First Horizon Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row and fifth time in seven years. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at First Horizon.

Here's what associates said about working at First Horizon:

89%     Management is honest and ethical in its business practices

89%     When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

88%     When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride

88%     I'm proud to tell others I work here

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We understand that top talent has many options when choosing their workplace," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "First Horizon strives to provide an environment where associates can succeed. We are proud of the results and honored to be recognized again this year as a Great Place to Work®."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.firsthorizon.com/careers

About First Horizon 
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

