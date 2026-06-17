First Horizon Expands Atlanta Leadership Team

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce the addition of two new Commercial Banking Leaders, a Private Client Leader, a Trust Services Regional Manager and a Retail Market Manager.

Daniel Bolongaro, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Leader, has more than 25 years of banking expertise leading high-performing teams in Alabama, California and Georgia. In this new role, Bolongaro will lead commercial banking efforts in the Atlanta market, continuing to strengthen client relationships while leading a growing team of bankers.

Tom Mabon, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Leader will be leading a seasoned team of middle market commercial bankers. He brings more than 35 years of leadership experience from New York, Brazil, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Jeff Fairchild has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Private Client Leader. In this role, Fairchild leads a team of private client associates to deliver tailored deposit, lending and cash management solutions for high‑net‑worth clients while partnering closely with wealth, mortgage and trust. Jeff has been with the bank for 10 years, having previously served in various leadership capacities, including as Retail Banking Executive for Georgia and Alabama.

Crystal Aldredge, Senior Vice President and Trust Services Regional Manager, joins First Horizon with more than 21 years of experience in trust, state and wealth management. Aldredge has a proven track record of partnering with advisors and clients to deliver thoughtful and comprehensive fiduciary solutions.

Leon Blue, Senior Vice President and Retail Market Manager, has nearly 10 years of banking experience and is leading retail banking operations across the state of Georgia and areas in North Florida. In this new role, Blue will oversee client-first initiatives, team development and community engagement programs.

"Experience matters; what truly sets these new associates apart is how they show up for our clients. They listen first, solve thoughtfully and deliver consistency," said Alex Morton, Executive Vice President and Atlanta Market President for First Horizon. "Bringing their talent and experience to First Horizon accelerates our momentum in Atlanta as we deepen relationships, expand capabilities and earn the trust of new clients across the market."

"These key new team members reflect the momentum we're seeing across Atlanta," said Hunter Hill, Executive Vice President and South Central Regional President for First Horizon. "Each of these individuals brings specialized expertise and a shared commitment to serving clients, further strengthening how we support businesses, individuals and the community across Atlanta and the entire Georgia region."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank