First Horizon Foundation Celebrates ARTSmemphis Achieving $100 Million Milestone with ARTrageous Event

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Horizon Foundation proudly celebrates a significant achievement with ARTSmemphis, as the organization reaches its $100 million milestone in investments to the Memphis arts community since its founding.

"We are proud of our longstanding connection to ARTSmemphis, supporting local artists and organizations who enrich our community," said Bo Allen, Mid-South Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "We look forward to many more years of collaboration through our strategic partnership."

The November celebration, presented by First Horizon Foundation, brought together community members for an ARTrageous event featuring live music, interactive art, captivating performances and memorable surprises–all in honor of this major milestone.

Each year, the First Horizon Foundation partners with ARTSmemphis to provide grants that support local arts organizations, fund sponsorships and promote artistic excellence throughout the Memphis region.

About the First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $150 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

About ARTSmemphis

ARTSmemphis, a 501(c)3, is the Mid-South's primary arts funder, working behind the scenes to expand the foundation of Memphis' arts through diligent and diverse support. The granting organization has distributed $100 million since 1963 and serves as a funding partner, advocate and connector for local artists and arts organizations. For more information, visit artsmemphis.org.

SOURCE First Horizon Foundation