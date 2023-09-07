First Horizon Named on FORBES Best-In-State Employer Lists

1 of 76 Companies to receive recognition in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") earned its place on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2023. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best-in-State Employers 2023

America's Best-in-State Employers 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. The recommended employers have been grouped into one of the 25 industry sectors. Employers with operations in more than one state were ranked in multiple states. Participants were asked whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family, and to evaluate their employer based on criteria including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

"I am extremely proud to receive this recognition by Forbes as a Best-In-State Employer in Tennessee," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Having our associates vote us as a best employer solidifies the value of our FirstPower culture and almost 160-year history of investment in our workforce and communities."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

