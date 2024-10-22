First Horizon Welcomes Lang Wiseman to the Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lang Wiseman as Deputy General Counsel, effective November 1, 2024. Wiseman will transition into the General Counsel position on January 1, 2025, succeeding Charles Tuggle, who will retire in 2025 after 16 years of service.

Wiseman comes to First Horizon from the law firm Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, P.C., where he represented a diverse portfolio of clients across various sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, automotive, energy, real estate, educational institutions and local governments. His expertise equips him with a unique perspective on regulatory challenges, economic incentives and strategic litigation. He has a proven record of advising clients on complex matters involving governmental relations, public affairs and crisis management.

"We are thrilled to have Lang join the team," stated Bryan Jordan, President, Chairman, and CEO of First Horizon. "His extensive experience and strategic mindset will be crucial as we continue to operate in a dynamic political and regulatory environment."

Jordan continued, "Charlie has played a significant role in the company's growth and success, not only leading our legal team, but by providing wise counsel and unwavering support to all aspects of the organization. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his life."

A native of Tennessee, Wiseman's academic journey began with a basketball scholarship at the University of Tennessee, culminating with his graduation from Harvard Law School. His professional career includes his service as Deputy Governor and Chief Counsel under Governor Bill Lee from 2019 to 2021. As a founding partner of Wiseman Bray PLLC, he garnered experience in business and commercial litigation, bank workouts and dispute resolution. He has held various prestigious roles, including counsel to the U.S. Senate Governmental Affairs Committee and a law clerk for the Honorable Harry W. Wellford of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

His commitment to service is reflected in his extensive civic and nonprofit leadership roles, including currently serving on the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments (Chairman), the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees, the Governor's Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, the Tennessee Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council (Chair, Policy Subcommittee), the Governor's Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives Board of Directors and the University of Tennessee Research Foundation Board of Directors, to name a few.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation