First Impressions Are 94% Design Related -- InfinityHR Upgrades Their User Interface to Match Today's Technological Beauty Standards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfinityHR is announcing the release of a brand-new user interface (UI) for their HCM software on March 3, 2018. The release of their new UI coincides with their brand overhaul that took place back in 2017. According to a study by Forrester Research, "a well-designed user interface could raise your website's (or software's) conversion rate by up to 200 percent." As organizations continue to compete with one another in the market, the need to have a beautiful, easy-to-navigate website and/or application is apparent.

"First impressions are everything," says Jeff Torczon, Founder & CEO of InfinityHR. "Research shows us that 94 percent of people notice the look-and-feel of a website or application first, then decide from there if they will continue to navigate through it or move on to another with more visually appealing aesthetics. Developing and releasing a brand-new UI was a no-brainer for us."

The benefits of having an engaging UI include:

Organizations with websites and/or applications with up-to-date UIs can potentially experience conversion rates up to 200 percent.

Establishing trust and confidence with users who visit your site or application.

Diminishing confusion and dissatisfaction. A UI developed strategically enough can make the experience much more enjoyable for all who use it.

InfinityHR's new UI aims to heighten the user experience with an improved intuitive design, in addition to providing a contemporary new look to the application. The new UI includes updates to fonts, colors and buttons. While the layout is still mostly similar to the previous UI, to help end-users adjust to the new changes, there has been some strategic movement behind the scenes to help create more efficiency all around. The goal is to help end-users get back to the work that matters most by creating an experience that eliminates wasted time.

"Our users expect a modern and memorable experience within our product, and we are confident that the new user interface accomplishes that," says Jacob Coulter, VP, Product and Delivery at InfinityHR.

Aside from the release of the new UI, InfinityHR also will be releasing updates to maximize the capabilities of their API integrations as well as improved single sign-on (SSO) functionality.

The full release details of the new UI, API and SSO capabilities can be found at https://infinity-ss.com/new-product-release-page.

InfinityHR was recently named a 'Top B2B Arizona Tech in 2018' company by The G2 Crowd and is a proud partner of the Arizona Technology Council.

