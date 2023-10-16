First Impressions Dentistry Moves to a New Office Location in Oklahoma City

News provided by

First Impressions Dentistry

16 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

New Office, New Technology, Same Top-Quality Dentistry

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Impressions Dentistry is proud to announce that their Oklahoma City office is moving to a different building on October 16. For about a year, this new office has been under construction. Dr. Matt Cole, who owns and operates First Impressions Dentistry, says, "We are excited to start this new chapter for this location and have designed it with modern comfort in mind for our patients."

One reason for the move is to accommodate more patients and practice growth. The old office held seven operatories, whereas this one has ten. In addition to a new office with more space, First Impressions Dentistry has acquired cutting-edge machinery and technology to improve patient care and overall experience. For instance, they now have a cone beam CT scanner, which creates a 3D image of their entire oral cavity including blood vessels and nerves. As a result, this piece of technology helps the team plan for complicated procedures like implant placement, ensuring success and quick healing.

As the location's main dentist, Dr. William Yeary says, "Although our office offers all the latest amenities and state-of-the-art technology, our patients can expect to receive the high level of personalized service we've always provided. The same skilled, compassionate team will be here to take care of our patients and make the transition as smooth as possible."

The new location is between TGI Fridays and Wedgewood Pet Clinic on Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. The grand opening date is yet to be determined.

More information:

Address:

First Impressions Dentistry

4235 NW Expressway

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Primary Media Contact: Kelsey Ivers

                                                [email protected]

                                                810-623-8748

SOURCE First Impressions Dentistry

