First in Class Combination Stem Cell and Exosome Therapy to Treat Pulmonary Fibrosis in Long Haul Covid Patients Prepares for Phase III Trials

LIBERTY, Miss, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitti Labs™, an AATB accredited tissue bank and life sciences company based in Liberty, MO, announced today that VL-PX10 and VL-P22, a first in class combination cellular therapy with umbilical cord Mesenchymal Stem Cell Exosomes, and Mesenchymal Stem Cells to treat patients suffering from Pulmonary Fibrosis developed from Long Haul Covid (also known as Long Covid), begins to close out Phase II trials and move to Phase III trials, as well as initiating an Expanded Access Program (EAP). Patients interested in participating in this therapy should visit https://vittilonghaul.com. Vitti Labs remains conscientious to the needs of the medical community and patients. In cases where the clinical trial is not an option, and the patient has exhausted all available treatment options, they may be eligible for the Expanded Access Program.

In 2021 it was identified that the two of the most common respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 were a significant reduction in the diffusing capacity of the lungs (DLCO) and the associated pulmonary interstitial damage. One year after moderate COVID-19, one-third of patients developed severe DLCO impairment and fibrotic lung damage.

2023 reports show, out of the 70% of Americans that contracted COVID-19, 24.1% of them have Long Covid. Out of the 24.1% with Long Covid, only half have recovered, and as many as 4 million US citizens are still not able to work. The economic burden of lost wages suggests over 200 billion dollars per year, culminating to 1 trillion dollars over five years. In addition, the estimated medical care and lost quality of life related to Long Covid cost the US economy 544 billion each year. "The US has a problem that no one wants to talk about," Says Philipp Vitti, Chief Science Officer of Vitti Labs, "It is silently ruining millions of Americans' quality of life and disabling our nation's workforce."

With healthcare constantly evolving, Vitti Labs™ recognizes the need to innovate. Our team prides themselves on using cutting edge technology and advancing patient care through innovative methods to provide new therapies for patients. It's our life's work to create breakthrough therapeutics resulting in pure, measurable, and impactful solutions that positively transform lives.

Currently Vitti Labs also has an ongoing human trial to treat Premature Ovarian Insufficiency. To learn more contact https://www.vittilabs.com/contact

The information contained in this release is as of January 3rd, 2024. Vitti Labs assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

About Vitti Labs™ Vitti Labs is an AATB accredited, cGMP certified, and FDA registered tissue bank and life sciences company. Vitti Labs has a commercial division which focuses on 361 HCT/P manufacturing and a research and development division which focuses on developing cell therapy and small molecule products derived from bio-ethically sourced human birth tissue, specifically umbilical cord and placental derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Exosomes.

