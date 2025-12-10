First in Indiana, Among the First in the U.S.: Guidon Pioneers Employee Ownership Trust

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidon, a leading architecture and engineering firm headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, proudly announces its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), via Common Trust, becoming the first business in Indiana, and one of the first in the nation, to adopt this innovative ownership model.

"Legacy is something Guidon was founded on," said Luke Leising, Founder and CEO. "The formation of our Employee Ownership Trust will preserve what makes Guidon strong while empowering our people through shared accountability. Guidon is now veteran- and employee-owned."

Founded in 2011 and recognized as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Guidon has evolved into a team of over 90 professionals dedicated to Improving Lives and Empowering People® through sustainable, dynamic, and collaborative architecture, engineering, and design. The move to employee ownership marks a bold step forward in preserving Guidon's legacy, deepening its culture of collaboration, and ensuring long-term independence.

An Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) is a legal structure that holds ownership of a company for the benefit of a defined purpose, not for individual shareholders. Unlike traditional models, employees don't own shares directly; instead, the trust ensures profits are shared with employees according to a defined purpose statement aligned with the company's values. At Guidon, this means profit sharing is not optional; it's required.

"This is more than a structural change, it's a cultural one," said Tim King, Vice President, Principal. "Employee ownership ensures that every Guidonnaire has a stake in our mission. It strengthens our connection to the communities we serve and enhances our ability to deliver innovative, purpose-driven design."

Why It Matters

Enhanced Client Value : We own our work, and clients benefit from heightened collaboration, responsiveness, and accountability.

: We own our work, and clients benefit from heightened collaboration, responsiveness, and accountability. Same People + Same Purpose : Guidon prioritizes talent and engagement, ensuring the continuity of our leadership and retention of our Guidonnaires.

: Guidon prioritizes talent and engagement, ensuring the continuity of our leadership and retention of our Guidonnaires. Local Legacy, Long-Term Stability: The EOT model ensures Guidon remains independently owned and operated, preserving its purpose.

Guidon partnered with Common Trust, a national leader in employee ownership transitions, to establish the EOT. This partnership ensured that Guidon's mission remained central throughout the process.

"Guidon has taken a pioneering step in the architecture and design industry to deepen its commitment to its employees," said Zoe Schlag, CEO of Common Trust. "By establishing this EOT, they've safeguarded their purpose and positioned themselves for long-term success."

With this transition, Guidon is now veteran- and employee-owned, reinforcing its leadership continuity and ability to attract top talent. The EOT model allows employees to directly benefit from the firm's financial success through profit sharing, creating an immediate and meaningful impact.

"We believe that improving lives and empowering people begins from within," Leising added. "When Guidon wins, we all win."

Guidon's portfolio includes transformative projects, such as the Community Health Network Hospital in Westfield, the Marion County Public Health Department Lab, Indiana's first LEED v4 Platinum building, as well as facilities for IU Health, Health and Hospital Corporation, and the VA. The firm's work has earned recognition from AIA Indiana, the Indy Chamber, and Inside INdiana Business.

About Guidon

Guidon is an Indianapolis-based architecture and engineering firm specializing in complex project design. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Guidon is committed to creating spaces that empower people and elevate communities.

About Common Trust

Common Trust equips legacy-minded businesses to plan and execute employee ownership transitions. With over 60,000 workers now at employee-owned companies, Common Trust is building a more prosperous and competitive economy through shared ownership.

SOURCE Common Trust