First-in-the-Nation Regence and MultiCare Value-Based Partnership Delivers Improved Health Outcomes at Lower Costs

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regence and MultiCare Health System have partnered to deploy a first-in-the-nation value-based model that delivers better health outcomes to members at lower costs while simplifying administration for health care providers.

The new approach between Regence and MultiCare Connected Care—the Accountable Care Organization that is a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System—marks a milestone in the evolution of value-based partnerships between insurance payers and providers. The partnership utilized a soon to be published HL7® FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) Standard "Da Vinci Member Attribution List" which was developed by the HL7® Da Vinci Project. This national standard provides an interoperable method to share member attribution data assisting in reducing the burden on provider organizations managing patient data and allowing providers to spend more time with patients.

The partnership is using the Da Vinci Member Attribution List Standard to share key information needed for member attribution in value-based arrangements. The Regence and MultiCare partnership establishes a foundation for the development of future population data interoperability applications, such as the exchange of data for measuring care quality and outcomes.

"In the complex world of health care, simplifying processes for medical providers means better and more affordable care for the individuals and families we serve," said Kirk Anderson, Regence's chief technology officer.

By creating efficiencies and security in delivering patient data to providers more frequently, it allows provider organizations to spend less time acquiring the data and more time with the patient." said Melanie Matthews, president of MultiCare Connected Care. "It frees up providers to do the work of population health and helps us embrace our mission of partnering for a healing and healthy future."

Value-based arrangements result in improved outcomes, lower costs and fewer care gaps for health plan members, and higher patient and provider satisfaction. Providers are eligible to earn financial incentives by meeting established targets for patient outcomes, costs and satisfaction scores. More information about Regence's value-based approach can be found in a recent white paper " Where collaboration meets innovation ."

About Regence

Regence serves approximately 3.1 million members through Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and Regence BlueShield (select counties in Washington). Each health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com.

About MultiCare Connected Care

MultiCare Connected Care (MCC) is an independent Accountable Care Organization (ACO) established in 2014 as a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System and operates as an independent entity. MCC has established a comprehensive Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) comprised of doctors and other health care providers, as well as hospitals, clinics and other health care services, such as imaging, labs and pharmacies. The CIN includes independent health care professionals in the community, as well as MultiCare employed providers totaling over 3,900 clinicians providing services across the continuum of care.

MCC is a physician-led organization with its own governing board and offers a commercial health benefit plan focus plus Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and is fast becoming the population health engine representing MultiCare Health System and its independent partners, in transforming health care in our region with 16 Value Based Contracts and serving over 120,000 lives. multicareconnectedcare.com

About the HL7 Da Vinci Project

As an HL7 FHIR Accelerator, the Da Vinci Project is a private sector initiative comprised of industry leaders and health information technology technical experts who are working together to accelerate the adoption of HL7® FHIR® as the standard to support and integrate value-based care (VBC) data exchange across communities. The Da Vinci Project focuses on minimizing the development and deployment of one-off solutions between partners with a goal to help all clinicians and health plans to better deliver clinical quality, value and care management outcomes. The core focus of phase one of the project is to deliver implementation guides and reference software implementations to the public for data exchange and workflows necessary to support providers and payers entering and managing VBC contracts and relationships. To learn more about the Da Vinci Project, visit www.HL7.me/davinci.

