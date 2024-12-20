First Indian American Woman Joins NY State AAPI Commission

The Commission's role includes making policy recommendations, coordinating programs, implementing public education campaigns, and raising awareness about state and local resources for AAPI individuals.

This Commission was established due to the unprecedented growth of the Asian American population and the unique challenges they face, including increased hate crimes.

Neeta Bhasin, the founder of Diwali at Times Square, Sammaan for All, and President of ASB Communications and EventGuru, is the first Indian American female who took the oath along with Commission members and the Chair Gaurav Vasisht to enhance the community's economic and social well-being and address the health and educational needs critical to AAPI communities throughout the state. The Commission will be housed in the New York State Department of State.

NYS Assemblywoman, Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American legislator, introduced the AAPI Commission Bill, that was passed unanimously by the legislators in the Capitol.

On February 7th, 2024, NYS Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill and joined more than 12 states with similar commissions and the White House.

The Asian American population in the USA is the fastest-growing ethnic community.

This unprecedented growth has come with unique challenges, including increased hate crimes.

New York State Governor Kathleen Hochul, who could not join in person, shared her message.

"Welcome to the first-ever meeting of the NYS Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission. We established this Commission because your voices are essential to our state's future, and we are always looking to gain a deeper understanding of one another. We invested $35 million to protect Asian American New Yorkers from Hate Crime and set $30 Million to local AAPI organizations to serve their communities".

NY State Senator Jeremy Cooney, raised in the orphanage home in Calcutta, India, said, "We were waiting for this moment. I am pleased to have sponsored this legislation with another historic champion, Jenifer Rajkumar. The Asian Americans' voice is growing, but it needs to be heard. We have to let our communities know that we are listening, that we care, and that there are great challenges and opportunities for New Yorkers coming to this country from all parts of this world."

Chair of AAPI, Gaurav Vasisht, addressed the attendees, "AAPI community in NY is over 2 million with diverse culture, traditions, and language but what lies behind that diversity, and indeed what behind all of us together is lived experience, of sacrifice, perseverance and aspiration story about our own family. I encourage all of you to actively participate in the public forums that will be held statewide and submit comments and ideas to stay informed on the commission's work and progress. This is only the beginning. Together with your insights, collaboration, and passion, we can forge a path forward for meaningful change and impactful solutions for our community".

Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, behind the NYC Diwali School Holiday and AAPI bill, said, "In late 1800, the US Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act. Chinese individuals cannot be citizens of this country. In 1921, the US Supreme Court ruled that Indians could not be US citizens. And now look at us, we are thriving in all fields we have come a long way. It is just a beginning. Our Commission members will bring excellence to our government. They will make impossible possible. I believe that Neeta Bhasin who single handedly organizes Diwali at Times Square made Diwali Global Phenomena. Neeta Bhasin's experience and dedication to promoting cultural understanding and diversity will be invaluable assets to the Commission's work.

Neeta Bhasin believes in having a peaceful society where everyone values and respects the cultural differences of diverse cultures. She said, "Educating others from a grassroots level is essential, which means educating children from an early age. If we teach them to value and respect a diverse society, this educational process will allow them to respect children of different cultures and traditions in school."

The host committee of the public hearing was the NY State Department of the State.

Shawn Ma, Director of Asian American Affairs, and Sibu Nair, Deputy Director of Asian American Affairs, represented the NY State Governor's office alongside their team members.

The Chair of the Asian American and Pacific Islander is Gaurav Vasisht. The members of the commissions are: Tai Ngo Shaw, Neeta Bhasin, Maf Misbah Uddin, Joyce Wu, Marjorie Hsu, Faustina Sein, Andrew Sta Ana, Peter Tu, Ambrosia Kaui, Tim Law, Kyung Yoon, Jeffrey Gu.

