First infographic guiding treatment pathway for female urinary incontinence publishes in Journal of Women's Health

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 Renovia Inc. ("Renovia"), a women-led company that develops prescription digital therapeutics for female pelvic floor disorders, congratulates the authors of a visual tool and accompanying narrative published in the Journal of Women's Health that synthesizes the compendium of literature and professional guidelines for female urinary incontinence (UI) screening, evaluation and treatment. The infographic's compelling visual format serves as a first-of-its-kind shared decision-making tool for facilitating a population-focused approach to education and treatment for UI on a broad scale.

While moderate to more severe UI affects over 28 million women in the U.S., effective, first-line treatment remains largely inaccessible with fewer than 25% seeking care. The open-access manuscript and infographic, "Female Urinary Incontinence Evidence-Based Treatment Pathway: An Infographic for Shared Decision-Making," seeks to increase access to treatment, including first-line therapy, such as pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT), by packaging evidence-based guidelines for UI screening and treatment in a graphical, easy to access format for use by clinicians on the frontlines of women's health. Professional organizations and health systems may also find it valuable for clinician and member education.

The infographic depicts female UI risk factors, influences on care-seeking, screening and evaluation. It also includes a stepwise treatment approach, for which there is broad international and multidisciplinary agreement. It synthesizes current evidenced-based literature as well as multiple UI screening guidelines, position statements, and associated references from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Women's Preventive Services Initiative, American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Physicians, the Society of Urodynamics and Female Urology, the American Urological Association, and the American Urogynecologic Society.

Study authors include Renovia's Chief Medical Officer Samantha J. Pulliam, M.D., VP of Medical Affairs & Clinical Advocacy, Jessica L. McKinney, PT, DScPT, MS, and Senior Manager of Medical Affairs, Laura E. Keyser, DPT, MPH. Commenting on the study, Dr. Pulliam said, "Female urinary incontinence is arguably a public health crisis in the U.S. with more than 50% of women aged 50 and older affected. It's also a progressive health condition that's unlikely to resolve without treatment and symptom management. It's burdensome – socially, economically, and psychologically—and can contribute to other significant and potentially severe medical conditions. While there's universal consensus for first-line care, which includes PFMT, there are multiple, long-standing emotional, sociocultural, structural and economic barriers combined with women's difficulty performing strengthening exercises correctly on their own that keeps first-line care out of reach. The infographic offers an easy, appealing way to diagnose and treat female UI according to evidence-based guidelines, which we hope will dramatically improve the number of women who can access first-line treatment. No woman should have to live with an easily treatable condition."

Additionally, Dr. McKinney said, "The reality is that UI is untreated for most women, from those needing first-line care to advanced therapies. Our team endeavored to create a resource for healthcare professionals and patients alike to facilitate conversations and decisions around treatment. We are so pleased to share our work in the Journal of Women's Health and additionally delighted that the timing of the print publication coincided with March's important societal focus on women's history. Among the many women who have contributed to the field of pelvic health are Minnie Randall and Margaret Morris, a British midwife and physiotherapist, respectively, who wrote and taught in the UK and US during the 1930s about the importance of exercising the pelvic floor muscles. Nearly a century later, we recognize that we are still building upon their work."

