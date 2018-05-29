First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2018 (versus the first quarter of 2017)

Net profit of NIS 137 million ;

; Net profit, after elimination of non-recurring items of NIS 169 million , a 22.5% growth;

, a 22.5% growth; The main eliminated items: non-recurring payroll expense of NIS 45 million representing a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank; expenses of NIS 24 million for efficiency measures implemented by Otzar Hachayal Bank;

representing a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank; expenses of for efficiency measures implemented by Bank; Return on equity of 7.2% and return on equity after elimination of non-recurring items of 9%;

Credit to the public grew by 1.9% during the first quarter (versus year-end 2017), and by 5% versus the corresponding period last year;

The household and private banking segments grew 10.1%, middle market businesses segment grew 10.5% and small businesses segment grew 6.0%;

Growth of 13.5% in customers' assets;

Growth of 9.6% in financing income from current operations;

Cost/income ratio, excluding non-recurring items, was 69.2% compared with 71.9% over 2017. The ratio prior to the including the non-recurring items was 74.8%;

The ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk weighted assets amounted to 10.07%;

Total capital ratio was 13.36%;

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, President and CEO of the First International Bank Group (TASE: FTIN), commented, "The results for the first quarter reflect the continued growth of the Group. They also include a provision for future efficiency measures, which will enable us to continue to improve efficiencies at the Group, our stability and our ability to compete in the banking market."

Profitability

For the first quarter of 2018, net profit was NIS 137 million, a reduction of 17.5% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity reached 7.2%.

Net profit after elimination of non-recurring items was NIS 169 million, a growth of 22.5% over the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity after elimination of the above-mentioned items reached 9% in comparison to 7.7% in the corresponding period last year.

Payroll expenses of a nonrecurring nature were NIS 45 million due to a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank. The Bank appealed a Court decision in the matter and also obtained a stay of execution order. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a reduction of 1.5%.

Furthermore, the Bank recognized a one-time expense of NIS 24 million in respect of a provision for efficiency measures taken at Otzar Hachayal. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a further reduction of 0.8% in the return on equity.

The combined effect of these two non-recurring items on the return on equity amounted to 2.3%. With the offset from a gain on the sale of the building of the Group's bank based in Switzerland, the net reduction effect of the nonrecurring items on the return on equity amounted to 1.8%.

Profitability after elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature



Q1 2018 Q1 2017

In NIS millions Net profit for the period 137 166 Net after tax effect of:



Gains on sale of the building in Switzerland and of the sale last year

of floor space in an office building in Tel Aviv 13 28 Provision for an award claim by employees (29) - Provision for efficiency measures at Otzar Hachayal (16) - Profit after elimination on nonrecurring effects 169 138







% % Return on equity (net of nonrecurring effects) 9.0 7.7 Efficiency ratio 74.8 68.8 Efficiency ratio (Net of nonrecurring effects) 69.2 71.9

Growth

Financing profit from current operations increased by 9.6% (NIS 54 million), amounting to NIS 618 million. This was due to growth in the volume of operations, mostly in the credit portfolio.

The growth of the Group is also reflected in Credit to the Public, which grew by 5% in comparison with the same period last year, and by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year versus year-end 2017, and amounted to a total of NIS 81,904 million.

The growth was characterized by the continued distribution of credit. In particular, it is noted in the growth of 10.1% in credit to the household and private banking segments over the same period last year (2.7% in the first quarter of the year); growth of 10.5% in credit to middle market businesses (0.7% in the first quarter of the year); and growth of 6% in credit to small businesses (5% in the first quarter of the year).

Efficiency

The efficiency ratio, after elimination of non-recurring items, improved to 69.2% at the end of the first quarter, compared with 71.9% in the corresponding period last year. Including the non-recurring expenses, the efficiency ratio amounted to 74.8%.

An agreement for the sale of the head office building of Otzar Hachayal was signed on May 23, 2018. The net gain on the sale of these rights amounted to NIS 37 million and is expected to be recognized in the second quarter upon conclusion of the transaction.

Financial Stability

The growth trend continued in the equity attributed to the shareholders, which grew by 4.2% to NIS 7,772 million. The ratio of the Tier I equity capital was 10.07%, and the ratio of the comprehensive capital was 13.36%.

The rate of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in the quarter was 0.13%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved on a dividend distribution to shareholders of NIS 60 million.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, commented: "The results for the first quarter of the year reflect continued growth at the Group, improvements that are noted continuously for many quarters. The improvements are reflected both in the ongoing growth trend of the credit portfolio and of the customer asset portfolio. At the same time, the Bank strictly maintains its financial stability and an appropriate risk level, alongside with the growth in income of the Bank.

"The results for the quarter include a provision for future efficiency measures that will be implemented at Otzar Hachayal, which will allow us to continue and improve the efficiency of the Group, improve stability and our ability to compete in the banking market, particularly in the household and small business segments."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

For the three months

ended

For the

year

ended



2018

2017

2017











in % Execution indices











Return on equity(1) 7.2% 9.3% 9.1% Return on assets(1) 0.4% 0.5% 0.5% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.07% 10.12% 10.38% Leverage ratio 5.56% 5.54% 5.50% Liquidity coverage ratio 120% 128% 123% Efficiency ratio 74.8% 68.8% 69.5% Efficiency ratio excluding certain components 69.2% 71.9% 70.0%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.02% 1.05% 1.03% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.91% 1.20% 0.95% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 162% 111% 155% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1) 0.08% 0.30% 0.18% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1) 0.13% 0.17% 0.15%





Principal data from the statement of income





For the three months

ended







2018

2017











NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank





137

166 Interest Income, net

584

562 Expenses from credit losses

27

34 Total non Interest income

401

388 Of which: Fees

338

334 Total operating and other expenses

737

654 Of which: Salaries and related expenses

*446

403 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

1.37

1.65 * Including provision in respect of claims by the Bank employees for an award, following the implications of a court

verdict regarding the claim by the representative committee of managers.



























Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



31.3.18

31.3.17

31.12.17











NIS million Total assets

132,636

128,518

135,717 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 34,481 30,255 39,186 Securities 10,471 14,675 10,238 Credit to the public, net 81,904 77,993 80,378 Total liabilities 124,566 120,442 127,333 of which: Deposits from banks 359 716 1,133 Deposits from the public 111,913 106,198 113,511 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,980 5,575 5,249 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 7,772 7,456

7,756













Additional data





As of



31.3.18

31.3.17

31.12.17 Share price (0.01 NIS)

7,390

5,895

7,202 Dividend per share (NIS) 95 70 309 Ratio of fees to assets (in %)(1) 1.0% 1.0% 1.0%













(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)







For the three months

ended March 31

For the year

Ended

December 31



NOTE

2018

2017

2017



(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 2 654 640 2,704 Interest Expenses 2 70 78 402 Interest Income, net

584 562 2,302 Expenses from credit losses 6,12 27 34 121 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

557 528 2,181 Non Interest Income







Non Interest Financing income 3 40 12 83 Fees

338 334 1,305 Other income

23 42 62 Total non Interest income

401 388 1,450 Operating and other expenses







Salaries and related expenses

446 *403 *1,579 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

96 99 380 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

23 23 94 Other expenses

172 *129 *554 Total operating and other expenses

737 654 2,607 Profit before taxes

221 262 1,024 Provision for taxes on profit

82 97 358 Profit after taxes

139 165 666 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

6 10 54 Net profit:







Before attribution to noncontrolling interests

145 175 720 Attributed to noncontrolling interests

(8) (9) (42) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

137 166 678

















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

1.37 1.65 6.76

* Restated in view of the application of amendment No. 2017-07 of the Codification, regarding improvement of the

presentation of pension and other post-retirement benefits. See also Note 1D (3) below.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(1) (NIS million)





For the three months

ended March 31

For the year Ended

December 31

2018

2017

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to noncontrolling interests

145

175

720 Net profit attributed to noncontrolling interests (8) (9) (42) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 137 166 678 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net (42) 32 90 Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2) - - 4 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3) 7 24 1 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (35) 56 95 Related tax effect 11 (19) (35) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests, after taxes (24) 37 60 Less other comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests - 2 3 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (24) 35 57 Comprehensive income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 121 212 780 Comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests (8) (11) (45) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 113 201 735













(1) See note 4. (2) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is

different from the currency of operation of the Bank. (3) Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency. (4) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined

benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)









31.3.18

31.3.17

31.12.17

NOTE (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

34,481 30,255 39,186 Securities 5 10,471 14,675 10,238 Securities which were borrowed

637 492 813 Credit to the public 6,12 82,745 78,820 81,216 Provision for Credit losses 6,12 (841) (827) (838) Credit to the public, net

81,904 77,993 80,378 Credit to the government

677 648 675 Investments in investee company

571 518 565 Premises and equipment

1,046 1,113 1,095 Intangible assets

228 240 235 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 10 1,189 1,340 1,342 Other assets(2)

1,397 1,002 1,186 Assets held for sale

35 242 4 Total assets

132,636 128,518 135,717 Liabilities, temporary equity and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 7 111,913 106,198 113,511 Deposits from banks

359 716 1,133 Deposits from the Government

749 593 960 Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,980 5,575 5,249 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 10 967 1,447 1,318 Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,598 5,222 5,162 Liabilities held for sale

- 691 - Total liabilities

124,566 120,442 127,333 Temporary equity - noncontroling interests

- 331 338 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

7,772 7,456 7,756 Noncontrolling interests

298 289 290 Total equity

8,070 7,745 8,046 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity

132,636 128,518 135,717

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 69

million and NIS 67 million and NIS 61 million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 298 million and NIS 375 million and NIS 423

million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 603 million and NIS 690 million and NIS 521

million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance at the beginning of the year (audited) 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the period - - 137 137 8 145 Dividend - - (95) (95) - (95) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - (24) - (24) - (24) Temporary equity - noncontroling interest. - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at March 31, 2018 927 (144) 6,989 7,772 298 8,070





























For the three months ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance at the beginning of the year (audited) 927 (177) 6,571 7,321 283 7,604 Net profit for the period - - 166 166 6 172 Dividend - - (70) (70) - (70) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - 35 - 35 - 35 Temporary equity - noncontroling interest. - - 4 4 - 4 Balance as at March 31, 2017 927 (142) 6,671 7,456 289 7,745





























For the year ended December 31, 2017 (audited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance at the beginning of the year 927 (177) 6,571 7,321 283 7,604 Net profit for the year - - 678 678 26 704 Dividend - - (310) (310) (20) (330) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - 57 - 57 1 58 Temporary equity - noncontroling interest. - - 10 10 - 10 Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which can not be distributed as dividend.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

Contacts

Company Dafna Zucker Spokeswoman and IR Officer FIBI Tel: +972-3-5196219 Email: zucker.d@fibi.co.il Investor Relations Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein Investor Relations Tel: +1-646-688-3559 firstinternationalbank@gkir.com

