First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2018 Results

FIBI-First International Bank of Israel Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2018 (versus the first quarter of 2017)

  • Net profit of NIS 137 million;
  • Net profit, after elimination of non-recurring items of NIS 169 million, a 22.5% growth;
  • The main eliminated items: non-recurring payroll expense of NIS 45 million representing a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank; expenses of NIS 24 million for efficiency measures implemented by Otzar Hachayal Bank;
  • Return on equity of 7.2% and return on equity after elimination of non-recurring items of 9%;
  • Credit to the public grew by 1.9% during the first quarter (versus year-end 2017), and by 5% versus the corresponding period last year;
  • The household and private banking segments grew 10.1%, middle market businesses segment grew 10.5% and small businesses segment grew 6.0%;
  • Growth of 13.5% in customers' assets;
  • Growth of 9.6% in financing income from current operations;
  • Cost/income ratio, excluding non-recurring items, was 69.2% compared with 71.9% over 2017. The ratio prior to the including the non-recurring items was 74.8%;
  • The ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk weighted assets amounted to 10.07%;
  • Total capital ratio was 13.36%;

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, President and CEO of the First International Bank Group (TASE: FTIN), commented, "The results for the first quarter reflect the continued growth of the Group. They also include a provision for future efficiency measures, which will enable us to continue to improve efficiencies at the Group, our stability and our ability to compete in the banking market."

Profitability

For the first quarter of 2018, net profit was NIS 137 million, a reduction of 17.5% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity reached 7.2%.

Net profit after elimination of non-recurring items was NIS 169 million, a growth of 22.5% over the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity after elimination of the above-mentioned items reached 9% in comparison to 7.7% in the corresponding period last year.

Payroll expenses of a nonrecurring nature were NIS 45 million due to a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank. The Bank appealed a Court decision in the matter and also obtained a stay of execution order. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a reduction of 1.5%.

Furthermore, the Bank recognized a one-time expense of NIS 24 million in respect of a provision for efficiency measures taken at Otzar Hachayal. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a further reduction of 0.8% in the return on equity.  

The combined effect of these two non-recurring items on the return on equity amounted to 2.3%. With the offset from a gain on the sale of the building of the Group's bank based in Switzerland, the net reduction effect of the nonrecurring items on the return on equity amounted to 1.8%.

Profitability after elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature


Q1 2018

Q1 2017

In NIS millions

Net profit for the period

137

166

Net after tax effect of:

Gains on sale of the building in Switzerland and of the sale last year
of floor space in an office building in Tel Aviv

13

28

Provision for an award claim by employees

(29)

-

Provision for efficiency measures at Otzar Hachayal

(16)

-

Profit after elimination on nonrecurring effects        

169

138




%

%

Return on equity (net of nonrecurring effects)                         

9.0

7.7

Efficiency ratio

74.8

68.8

Efficiency ratio (Net of nonrecurring effects)                            

69.2

71.9

Growth

Financing profit from current operations increased by 9.6% (NIS 54 million), amounting to NIS 618 million. This was due to growth in the volume of operations, mostly in the credit portfolio.

The growth of the Group is also reflected in Credit to the Public, which grew by 5% in comparison with the same period last year, and by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year versus year-end 2017, and amounted to a total of NIS 81,904 million.

The growth was characterized by the continued distribution of credit. In particular, it is noted in the growth of 10.1% in credit to the household and private banking segments over the same period last year (2.7% in the first quarter of the year); growth of 10.5% in credit to middle market businesses (0.7% in the first quarter of the year); and growth of 6% in credit to small businesses (5% in the first quarter of the year).

Efficiency

The efficiency ratio, after elimination of non-recurring items, improved to 69.2% at the end of the first quarter, compared with 71.9% in the corresponding period last year. Including the non-recurring expenses, the efficiency ratio amounted to 74.8%.

An agreement for the sale of the head office building of Otzar Hachayal was signed on May 23, 2018. The net gain on the sale of these rights amounted to NIS 37 million and is expected to be recognized in the second quarter upon conclusion of the transaction.

Financial Stability

The growth trend continued in the equity attributed to the shareholders, which grew by 4.2% to NIS 7,772 million. The ratio of the Tier I equity capital was 10.07%, and the ratio of the comprehensive capital was 13.36%.

The rate of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in the quarter was 0.13%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved on a dividend distribution to shareholders of NIS 60 million.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, commented: "The results for the first quarter of the year reflect continued growth at the Group, improvements that are noted continuously for many quarters. The improvements are reflected both in the ongoing growth trend of the credit portfolio and of the customer asset portfolio. At the same time, the Bank strictly maintains its financial stability and an appropriate risk level, alongside with the growth in income of the Bank.

"The results for the quarter include a provision for future efficiency measures that will be implemented at Otzar Hachayal, which will allow us to continue and improve the efficiency of the Group, improve stability and our ability to compete in the banking market, particularly in the household and small business segments."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

For the three months
ended

For the
year
ended


2018

2017

2017






in %

Execution indices





Return on equity(1)

7.2%

9.3%

9.1%

Return on assets(1)

0.4%

0.5%

0.5%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.07%

10.12%

10.38%

Leverage ratio

5.56%

5.54%

5.50%

Liquidity coverage ratio

120%

128%

123%

Efficiency ratio

74.8%

68.8%

69.5%

Efficiency ratio excluding certain components

69.2%

71.9%

70.0%




Credit quality indices


Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.02%

1.05%

1.03%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.91%

1.20%

0.95%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

162%

111%

155%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)

0.08%

0.30%

0.18%

Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)

0.13%

0.17%

0.15%



Principal data from the statement of income


For the three months
ended




2018

2017






NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


137

166

Interest Income, net

584

562

Expenses from credit losses

27

34

Total non Interest income

401

388

  Of which: Fees

338

334

Total operating and other expenses

737

654

  Of which: Salaries and related expenses

*446

403

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

1.37

1.65

*     Including provision in respect of claims by the Bank employees for an award, following the implications of a court 
      verdict regarding the claim by the representative committee of managers.














Principal data from the balance sheet




As of


31.3.18

31.3.17

31.12.17






NIS million

Total assets

132,636

128,518

135,717

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

34,481

30,255

39,186

         Securities

10,471

14,675

10,238

         Credit to the public, net

81,904

77,993

80,378

Total liabilities

124,566

120,442

127,333

of which: Deposits from banks

359

716

1,133

         Deposits from the public

111,913

106,198

113,511

         Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,980

5,575

5,249

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

7,772

7,456

7,756







Additional data


As of


31.3.18

31.3.17

31.12.17

Share price (0.01 NIS)

7,390

5,895

7,202

Dividend per share (NIS)

95

70

309

Ratio of fees to assets (in %)(1)

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%







(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)




For the three months
ended March 31

For the year
Ended
December 31


NOTE

2018

2017

2017


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

2

654

640

2,704

Interest Expenses

2

70

78

402

Interest Income, net

584

562

2,302

Expenses from credit losses

6,12

27

34

121

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

557

528

2,181

Non Interest Income



Non Interest Financing income

3

40

12

83

Fees

338

334

1,305

Other income

23

42

62

Total non Interest income

401

388

1,450

Operating and other expenses



Salaries and related expenses

446

*403

*1,579

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

96

99

380

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

23

23

94

Other expenses

172

*129

*554

Total operating and other expenses

737

654

2,607

Profit before taxes

221

262

1,024

Provision for taxes on profit

82

97

358

Profit after taxes

139

165

666

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

6

10

54

Net profit:



Before attribution to noncontrolling interests

145

175

720

Attributed to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(9)

(42)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

137

166

678









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank







Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

1.37

1.65

6.76

*     Restated in view of the application of amendment No. 2017-07 of the Codification, regarding improvement of the 
      presentation of pension and other post-retirement benefits. See also Note 1D (3) below.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(1)

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended March 31

For the year Ended
December 31

2018

2017

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to noncontrolling interests

145

175

720

Net profit attributed to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(9)

(42)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

137

166

678

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:


Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net

(42)

32

90

Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2)

-

-

4

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3)

7

24

1

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(35)

56

95

Related tax effect

11

(19)

(35)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests, after taxes

(24)

37

60

Less other comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests

-

2

3

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(24)

35

57

Comprehensive income before attribution to noncontrolling interests

121

212

780

Comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(11)

(45)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

113

201

735







(1)   See note 4.

(2)   Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is 
       different from the currency of operation of the Bank.

(3)   Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency.

(4)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined 
        benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)





31.3.18

31.3.17


31.12.17


NOTE

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets



Cash and deposits with banks

34,481

30,255

39,186

Securities

5

10,471

14,675

10,238

Securities which were borrowed

637

492

813

Credit to the public

6,12

82,745

78,820

81,216

Provision for Credit losses

6,12

(841)

(827)

(838)

Credit to the public, net

81,904

77,993

80,378

Credit to the government

677

648

675

Investments in investee company

571

518

565

Premises and equipment

1,046

1,113

1,095

Intangible assets

228

240

235

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

10

1,189

1,340

1,342

Other assets(2)

1,397

1,002

1,186

Assets held for sale

35

242

4

Total assets

132,636

128,518

135,717

Liabilities, temporary equity and Shareholders' Equity



Deposits from the public

7

111,913

106,198

113,511

Deposits from banks

359

716

1,133

Deposits from the Government


749

593

960

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,980

5,575

5,249

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

10

967

1,447

1,318

Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,598

5,222

5,162

Liabilities held for sale

-

691

-

Total liabilities

124,566

120,442

127,333

Temporary equity - noncontroling interests

-

331

338

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

7,772

7,456

7,756

Noncontrolling interests

298

289

290

Total equity

8,070

7,745

8,046

Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity

132,636

128,518

135,717

(1)   Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 69 
        million and NIS 67 million and NIS 61 million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively.

(2)   Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 298 million and NIS 375 million and NIS 423 
        million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively.

(3)   Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 603 million and NIS 690 million and NIS 521 
        million at 31.3.18, 31.3.17 and 31.12.17, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)


Share
capital
and
premium
(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings
(2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance at the beginning of the year (audited)

927

(120)

6,949

7,756

290

8,046

Net profit for the period

-

-

137

137

8

145

Dividend

-

-

(95)

(95)

-

(95)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

(24)

-

(24)

-

(24)

Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.

-

-

(2)

(2)

-

(2)

Balance as at March 31, 2018

927

(144)

6,989

7,772

298

8,070















For the three months ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited)


Share
capital
and
premium
(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
(loss)

Retained
earnings
(2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance at the beginning of the year (audited)

927

(177)

6,571

7,321

283

7,604

Net profit for the period

-

-

166

166

6

172

Dividend

-

-

(70)

(70)

-

(70)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

35

-

35

-

35

Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.

-

-

4

4

-

4

Balance as at March 31, 2017

927

(142)

6,671

7,456

289

7,745















For the year ended December 31, 2017 (audited)


Share
capital
and
premium
(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
(loss)

Retained
earnings
(2)

Total
share-
holders'
equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance at the beginning of the year

927

(177)

6,571

7,321

283

7,604

Net profit for the year

-

-

678

678

26

704

Dividend

-

-

(310)

(310)

(20)

(330)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

57

-

57

1

58

Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.

-

-

10

10

-

10

Balance as at December 31, 2017

927

(120)

6,949

7,756

290

8,046

(1)   Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)   Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which can not be distributed as dividend.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

Contacts

Company

 

Dafna Zucker

Spokeswoman and IR Officer FIBI

Tel: +972-3-5196219

Email: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

 

Investor Relations

 

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

Investor Relations

Tel: +1-646-688-3559

firstinternationalbank@gkir.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-presents-first-quarter-2018-results-300655619.html

SOURCE FIBI-First International Bank of Israel Ltd.

