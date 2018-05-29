First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2018 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2018 (versus the first quarter of 2017)
- Net profit of NIS 137 million;
- Net profit, after elimination of non-recurring items of NIS 169 million, a 22.5% growth;
- The main eliminated items: non-recurring payroll expense of NIS 45 million representing a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank; expenses of NIS 24 million for efficiency measures implemented by Otzar Hachayal Bank;
- Return on equity of 7.2% and return on equity after elimination of non-recurring items of 9%;
- Credit to the public grew by 1.9% during the first quarter (versus year-end 2017), and by 5% versus the corresponding period last year;
- The household and private banking segments grew 10.1%, middle market businesses segment grew 10.5% and small businesses segment grew 6.0%;
- Growth of 13.5% in customers' assets;
- Growth of 9.6% in financing income from current operations;
- Cost/income ratio, excluding non-recurring items, was 69.2% compared with 71.9% over 2017. The ratio prior to the including the non-recurring items was 74.8%;
- The ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk weighted assets amounted to 10.07%;
- Total capital ratio was 13.36%;
Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, President and CEO of the First International Bank Group (TASE: FTIN), commented, "The results for the first quarter reflect the continued growth of the Group. They also include a provision for future efficiency measures, which will enable us to continue to improve efficiencies at the Group, our stability and our ability to compete in the banking market."
Profitability
For the first quarter of 2018, net profit was NIS 137 million, a reduction of 17.5% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity reached 7.2%.
Net profit after elimination of non-recurring items was NIS 169 million, a growth of 22.5% over the corresponding quarter last year. Return on equity after elimination of the above-mentioned items reached 9% in comparison to 7.7% in the corresponding period last year.
Payroll expenses of a nonrecurring nature were NIS 45 million due to a provision for an award claimed by employees of the Bank. The Bank appealed a Court decision in the matter and also obtained a stay of execution order. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a reduction of 1.5%.
Furthermore, the Bank recognized a one-time expense of NIS 24 million in respect of a provision for efficiency measures taken at Otzar Hachayal. The effect of this provision on the return on equity amounted to a further reduction of 0.8% in the return on equity.
The combined effect of these two non-recurring items on the return on equity amounted to 2.3%. With the offset from a gain on the sale of the building of the Group's bank based in Switzerland, the net reduction effect of the nonrecurring items on the return on equity amounted to 1.8%.
|
Profitability after elimination of items of a nonrecurring nature
|
Q1 2018
|
Q1 2017
|
In NIS millions
|
Net profit for the period
|
137
|
166
|
Net after tax effect of:
|
Gains on sale of the building in Switzerland and of the sale last year
|
13
|
28
|
Provision for an award claim by employees
|
(29)
|
-
|
Provision for efficiency measures at Otzar Hachayal
|
(16)
|
-
|
Profit after elimination on nonrecurring effects
|
169
|
138
|
%
|
%
|
Return on equity (net of nonrecurring effects)
|
9.0
|
7.7
|
Efficiency ratio
|
74.8
|
68.8
|
Efficiency ratio (Net of nonrecurring effects)
|
69.2
|
71.9
Growth
Financing profit from current operations increased by 9.6% (NIS 54 million), amounting to NIS 618 million. This was due to growth in the volume of operations, mostly in the credit portfolio.
The growth of the Group is also reflected in Credit to the Public, which grew by 5% in comparison with the same period last year, and by 1.9% in the first quarter of the year versus year-end 2017, and amounted to a total of NIS 81,904 million.
The growth was characterized by the continued distribution of credit. In particular, it is noted in the growth of 10.1% in credit to the household and private banking segments over the same period last year (2.7% in the first quarter of the year); growth of 10.5% in credit to middle market businesses (0.7% in the first quarter of the year); and growth of 6% in credit to small businesses (5% in the first quarter of the year).
Efficiency
The efficiency ratio, after elimination of non-recurring items, improved to 69.2% at the end of the first quarter, compared with 71.9% in the corresponding period last year. Including the non-recurring expenses, the efficiency ratio amounted to 74.8%.
An agreement for the sale of the head office building of Otzar Hachayal was signed on May 23, 2018. The net gain on the sale of these rights amounted to NIS 37 million and is expected to be recognized in the second quarter upon conclusion of the transaction.
Financial Stability
The growth trend continued in the equity attributed to the shareholders, which grew by 4.2% to NIS 7,772 million. The ratio of the Tier I equity capital was 10.07%, and the ratio of the comprehensive capital was 13.36%.
The rate of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in the quarter was 0.13%.
The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved on a dividend distribution to shareholders of NIS 60 million.
Management Comment
Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, commented: "The results for the first quarter of the year reflect continued growth at the Group, improvements that are noted continuously for many quarters. The improvements are reflected both in the ongoing growth trend of the credit portfolio and of the customer asset portfolio. At the same time, the Bank strictly maintains its financial stability and an appropriate risk level, alongside with the growth in income of the Bank.
"The results for the quarter include a provision for future efficiency measures that will be implemented at Otzar Hachayal, which will allow us to continue and improve the efficiency of the Group, improve stability and our ability to compete in the banking market, particularly in the household and small business segments."
|
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
|
Principal financial ratios
|
For the three months
|
For the
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
in %
|
Execution indices
|
Return on equity(1)
|
7.2%
|
9.3%
|
9.1%
|
Return on assets(1)
|
0.4%
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
|
10.07%
|
10.12%
|
10.38%
|
Leverage ratio
|
5.56%
|
5.54%
|
5.50%
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
120%
|
128%
|
123%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
74.8%
|
68.8%
|
69.5%
|
Efficiency ratio excluding certain components
|
69.2%
|
71.9%
|
70.0%
|
Credit quality indices
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
|
1.02%
|
1.05%
|
1.03%
|
Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
|
0.91%
|
1.20%
|
0.95%
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public
|
162%
|
111%
|
155%
|
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)
|
0.08%
|
0.30%
|
0.18%
|
Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)
|
0.13%
|
0.17%
|
0.15%
|
Principal data from the statement of income
|
For the three months
|
2018
|
2017
|
NIS million
|
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
137
|
166
|
Interest Income, net
|
584
|
562
|
Expenses from credit losses
|
27
|
34
|
Total non Interest income
|
401
|
388
|
Of which: Fees
|
338
|
334
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
737
|
654
|
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
|
*446
|
403
|
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
1.37
|
1.65
|
* Including provision in respect of claims by the Bank employees for an award, following the implications of a court
|
Principal data from the balance sheet
|
As of
|
31.3.18
|
31.3.17
|
31.12.17
|
NIS million
|
Total assets
|
132,636
|
128,518
|
135,717
|
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
|
34,481
|
30,255
|
39,186
|
Securities
|
10,471
|
14,675
|
10,238
|
Credit to the public, net
|
81,904
|
77,993
|
80,378
|
Total liabilities
|
124,566
|
120,442
|
127,333
|
of which: Deposits from banks
|
359
|
716
|
1,133
|
Deposits from the public
|
111,913
|
106,198
|
113,511
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
4,980
|
5,575
|
5,249
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
7,772
|
7,456
|
7,756
|
Additional data
|
As of
|
31.3.18
|
31.3.17
|
31.12.17
|
Share price (0.01 NIS)
|
7,390
|
5,895
|
7,202
|
Dividend per share (NIS)
|
95
|
70
|
309
|
Ratio of fees to assets (in %)(1)
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
(1) Annualized.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
NOTE
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Interest Income
|
2
|
654
|
640
|
2,704
|
Interest Expenses
|
2
|
70
|
78
|
402
|
Interest Income, net
|
584
|
562
|
2,302
|
Expenses from credit losses
|
6,12
|
27
|
34
|
121
|
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
|
557
|
528
|
2,181
|
Non Interest Income
|
Non Interest Financing income
|
3
|
40
|
12
|
83
|
Fees
|
338
|
334
|
1,305
|
Other income
|
23
|
42
|
62
|
Total non Interest income
|
401
|
388
|
1,450
|
Operating and other expenses
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
446
|
*403
|
*1,579
|
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
|
96
|
99
|
380
|
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
|
23
|
23
|
94
|
Other expenses
|
172
|
*129
|
*554
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
737
|
654
|
2,607
|
Profit before taxes
|
221
|
262
|
1,024
|
Provision for taxes on profit
|
82
|
97
|
358
|
Profit after taxes
|
139
|
165
|
666
|
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
|
6
|
10
|
54
|
Net profit:
|
Before attribution to noncontrolling interests
|
145
|
175
|
720
|
Attributed to noncontrolling interests
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(42)
|
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
137
|
166
|
678
|
NIS
|
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
1.37
|
1.65
|
6.76
|
* Restated in view of the application of amendment No. 2017-07 of the Codification, regarding improvement of the
|
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(1)
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months
|
For the year Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Net profit before attribution to noncontrolling interests
|
145
|
175
|
720
|
Net profit attributed to noncontrolling interests
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(42)
|
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
137
|
166
|
678
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
|
Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net
|
(42)
|
32
|
90
|
Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2)
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3)
|
7
|
24
|
1
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
|
(35)
|
56
|
95
|
Related tax effect
|
11
|
(19)
|
(35)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests, after taxes
|
(24)
|
37
|
60
|
Less other comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
|
(24)
|
35
|
57
|
Comprehensive income before attribution to noncontrolling interests
|
121
|
212
|
780
|
Comprehensive income attributed to noncontrolling interests
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
(45)
|
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
113
|
201
|
735
|
(1) See note 4.
|
(2) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is
|
(3) Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency.
|
(4) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined
|
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(NIS million)
|
31.3.18
|
31.3.17
|
31.12.17
|
NOTE
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and deposits with banks
|
34,481
|
30,255
|
39,186
|
Securities
|
5
|
10,471
|
14,675
|
10,238
|
Securities which were borrowed
|
637
|
492
|
813
|
Credit to the public
|
6,12
|
82,745
|
78,820
|
81,216
|
Provision for Credit losses
|
6,12
|
(841)
|
(827)
|
(838)
|
Credit to the public, net
|
81,904
|
77,993
|
80,378
|
Credit to the government
|
677
|
648
|
675
|
Investments in investee company
|
571
|
518
|
565
|
Premises and equipment
|
1,046
|
1,113
|
1,095
|
Intangible assets
|
228
|
240
|
235
|
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
|
10
|
1,189
|
1,340
|
1,342
|
Other assets(2)
|
1,397
|
1,002
|
1,186
|
Assets held for sale
|
35
|
242
|
4
|
Total assets
|
132,636
|
128,518
|
135,717
|
Liabilities, temporary equity and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits from the public
|
7
|
111,913
|
106,198
|
113,511
|
Deposits from banks
|
359
|
716
|
1,133
|
Deposits from the Government
|
749
|
593
|
960
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
4,980
|
5,575
|
5,249
|
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
|
10
|
967
|
1,447
|
1,318
|
Other liabilities(1)(3)
|
5,598
|
5,222
|
5,162
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
691
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
124,566
|
120,442
|
127,333
|
Temporary equity - noncontroling interests
|
-
|
331
|
338
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
7,772
|
7,456
|
7,756
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
298
|
289
|
290
|
Total equity
|
8,070
|
7,745
|
8,046
|
Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity
|
132,636
|
128,518
|
135,717
|
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 69
|
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 298 million and NIS 375 million and NIS 423
|
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 603 million and NIS 690 million and NIS 521
|
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance at the beginning of the year (audited)
|
927
|
(120)
|
6,949
|
7,756
|
290
|
8,046
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
137
|
137
|
8
|
145
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(95)
|
(95)
|
-
|
(95)
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(24)
|
-
|
(24)
|
Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Balance as at March 31, 2018
|
927
|
(144)
|
6,989
|
7,772
|
298
|
8,070
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance at the beginning of the year (audited)
|
927
|
(177)
|
6,571
|
7,321
|
283
|
7,604
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
166
|
166
|
6
|
172
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(70)
|
(70)
|
-
|
(70)
|
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
|
-
|
35
|
-
|
35
|
-
|
35
|
Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Balance as at March 31, 2017
|
927
|
(142)
|
6,671
|
7,456
|
289
|
7,745
|
For the year ended December 31, 2017 (audited)
|
Share
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance at the beginning of the year
|
927
|
(177)
|
6,571
|
7,321
|
283
|
7,604
|
Net profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
678
|
678
|
26
|
704
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(310)
|
(310)
|
(20)
|
(330)
|
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
|
-
|
57
|
-
|
57
|
1
|
58
|
Temporary equity - noncontroling interest.
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
10
|
Balance as at December 31, 2017
|
927
|
(120)
|
6,949
|
7,756
|
290
|
8,046
|
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
|
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which can not be distributed as dividend.
|
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
