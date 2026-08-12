First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026
News provided byFirst International Bank of Israel
Aug 12, 2026, 04:42 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Second quarter of 2026. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength.
Financial Highlights
Net income for Q2 2026: NIS 583 million.
Return on Equity: 16.0%
Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 17.8%
Net income for H1 2026: NIS 1,063 million
Return on Equity: 14.5%
Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy: 16.2%
The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately NIS 558 million, representing approximately 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026, and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits.
Dividend yield as of June 30, 2026, stood at 6.1%.
Credit to the public grew 20.1% compared with the prior-year period and 5.9% compared with the end of Q1 2026.
The total client asset portfolio grew 20.8% from the prior-year period and 5.7% from year-end 2026, totaling approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.
Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.87%.
FIBI Group's net income in Q2 2026, totaled NIS 583 million, compared with NIS 480 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 21.5%, and compared with NIS 637 million in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 8.5%. Return on Equity reached 16.0%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 17.8%.
Net income in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,063 million, a decrease of 8.9% compared with the prior-year period. Return on Equity reached 14.5%. Return on Equity excluding the special tax levy imposed on the Bank in 2026 reached 16.2%.
Credit to the public totaled NIS 164.2 billion, up 20.1% from the prior-year period, and up 5.9% from Q1 2026. The growth in credit risk was driven primarily by lending to the financial services sector.
The Bank maintains a high-quality credit portfolio—exposure to problem credit risk declined 25% in H1 2026, compared with the prior-year period. The NPL ratio (non-accrual loans or loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of credit to the public) continued to improve, reaching 0.40% compared with 0.46% at year-end 2025.
Deposits from the public totaled approximately NIS 251.4 billion, up 11.7% compared with the prior-year period and up 8.6% compared with the end of Q1 2026.
The total client asset portfolio grew approximately 20.8% compared with the prior-year period, reaching approximately NIS 1.23 trillion.
Total net revenues in H1 2026 amounted to NIS 3,449 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared with the prior-year period, driven primarily by macroeconomic shifts in the CPI, interest rates, and exchange rates, and partially offset by growth in financing activity volumes and fee income.
Fee and commission income in H1 2026 grew 9.1% compared with the prior-year period, totaling NIS 937 million.
Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared with the prior-year period. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 10.87%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.63% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and accelerated distribution of surplus capital as dividends, in accordance with the framework approved at the beginning of the year.
Operating and other expenses in H1 2026 totaled NIS 1,626 million, an increase of NIS 41 million (2.6%) compared with the prior-year period; the increase was driven primarily by an increase in other expenses, and in particular, commission expenses stemming from the Bank's expanded capital markets operations, and was offset by an increase in revenues. The efficiency ratio for H1 2026 stands at 47.7%, and for Q2 2026—at 46.1%.
The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling approximately NIS 558 million, representing 96% of total net income for the quarter. This distribution includes approximately 50% of the net income for Q2 2026 and an additional amount drawn from the remaining distributable profits. The dividend yield as of 30.6.2026, stood at 6.1%.
Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank of Israel: "Developments in 2026 reinforce the insight that financial management demands multidisciplinary expertise and a global perspective. As the leading bank in the Israeli capital markets, we enable our clients to navigate volatile markets while building tailored investment strategies that generate added value.
Alongside our strong position in the capital market, we remain a key financial partner for leading companies in the Israeli economy, small businesses, and individual clients. Our clients' trust and commitment facilitate accelerated growth in our credit portfolio and in client assets. The Bank's strong results for Q2 2026 offer the clearest proof that in an era of constant shifts in the domestic and global economy alike, clients seek, above all, an anchor of stability, expertise, and experience. FIBI continues to deliver just that, while maintaining strong capital adequacy and one of the highest-quality credit portfolios in the banking system.
In addition to expanding our business operations, we are harnessing the latest technology as a significant lever for efficiency gains: the digital revolution and the adoption of AI, automation, and workflow digitization enable us to accelerate the improvement in the Bank's operational efficiency and enhance client service.
As the banking system's leader in dividend yield, we continue to manage our capital actively and effectively, combining rapid business growth with increased value distribution to shareholders."
Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*
|
Principal execution indices
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
For the year ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
in %
|
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
|
(2)16.0
|
18.3
|
(2)14.5
|
17.1
|
16.2
|
Return on average assets(1)
|
0.82
|
0.99
|
0.76
|
0.91
|
0.86
|
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
|
2.5
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
Efficiency ratio
|
46.1
|
43.1
|
47.7
|
45.2
|
46.1
|
As of June 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
in %
|
Ratio of tier 1 equity capital
|
10.87
|
11.54
|
11.10
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.85
|
5.26
|
5.04
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (3)
|
127
|
134
|
129
|
Net stable funding ratio
|
122
|
125
|
127
|
Principal credit quality indices
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
For the year ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
in %
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
|
0.96
|
1.19
|
0.96
|
1.19
|
1.11
|
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (4) to credit to the public
|
1.08
|
1.33
|
1.08
|
1.33
|
1.25
|
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
|
0.40
|
0.46
|
0.40
|
0.46
|
0.46
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
|
249.2
|
271.5
|
249.2
|
271.5
|
251.5
|
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
|
0.04
|
(0.03)
|
0.05
|
(0.04)
|
(0.01)
|
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)
|
(0.10)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.04)
|
0.01
|
Principal data from the statement of income
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
NIS million
|
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
583
|
637
|
1,063
|
1,167
|
Interest Income, net
|
1,192
|
1,290
|
2,282
|
2,444
|
Income from credit losses
|
(38)
|
(16)
|
(38)
|
(27)
|
Total non-Interest income
|
571
|
551
|
1,129
|
1,065
|
Of which: Fees
|
473
|
434
|
937
|
859
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
812
|
793
|
1,626
|
1,585
|
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
|
450
|
449
|
887
|
902
|
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
5.82
|
6.35
|
10.60
|
11.63
|
Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
5.82
|
6.35
|
10.60
|
11.63
|
Principal data from the balance sheet
|
30.6.26
|
30.6.25
|
31.12.25
|
NIS million
|
Total assets
|
293,955
|
262,507
|
277,833
|
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
|
83,533
|
79,142
|
83,776
|
Securities
|
38,465
|
37,432
|
38,266
|
Credit to the public, net
|
162,601
|
135,092
|
146,374
|
Total liabilities
|
278,421
|
247,537
|
262,634
|
of which: Deposits from the public
|
251,394
|
225,124
|
238,509
|
Deposits from banks
|
1,373
|
2,141
|
1,906
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
11,551
|
4,517
|
6,791
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
14,899
|
14,258
|
14,614
|
Additional data
|
30.6.26
|
30.6.25
|
31.12.25
|
0.01 NIS
|
Share price
|
21,090
|
24,370
|
25,050
|
Dividend per share
|
750
|
439
|
1,191
|
* The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt
(1) Annualized.
(2) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and
excluding the special tax levy applicable to the bank in 2026, amounted to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2026 and 18.4% in the first half of 2026.
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
(4) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
For the year Ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Interest Income
|
2,924
|
3,019
|
5,641
|
5,822
|
11,771
|
Interest Expenses
|
1,732
|
1,729
|
3,359
|
3,378
|
6,949
|
Interest Income, net
|
1,192
|
1,290
|
2,282
|
2,444
|
4,822
|
Expenses (income) from credit losses
|
(38)
|
(16)
|
(38)
|
(27)
|
19
|
Net Interest Income after income from credit losses
|
1,230
|
1,306
|
2,320
|
2,471
|
4,803
|
Non- Interest Income
|
Non-Interest financing income
|
89
|
117
|
183
|
205
|
312
|
Fees
|
473
|
434
|
937
|
859
|
1,777
|
Other income
|
9
|
-
|
9
|
1
|
11
|
Total non- Interest income
|
571
|
551
|
1,129
|
1,065
|
2,100
|
Operating and other expenses
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
450
|
449
|
887
|
902
|
1,769
|
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
|
82
|
82
|
165
|
166
|
338
|
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
|
39
|
36
|
78
|
71
|
146
|
Other expenses
|
241
|
226
|
496
|
446
|
937
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
812
|
793
|
1,626
|
1,585
|
3,190
|
Profit before taxes
|
989
|
1,064
|
1,823
|
1,951
|
3,713
|
Provision for taxes on profit
|
405
|
416
|
754
|
770
|
1,386
|
Profit after taxes
|
584
|
648
|
1,069
|
1,181
|
2,327
|
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
|
26
|
16
|
44
|
38
|
35
|
Net profit:
|
Before attribution to non–controlling interests
|
610
|
664
|
1,113
|
1,219
|
2,362
|
Attributed to non–controlling interests
|
(27)
|
(27)
|
(50)
|
(52)
|
(102)
|
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
583
|
637
|
1,063
|
1,167
|
2,260
|
NIS
|
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
5.82
|
6.35
|
10.60
|
11.63
|
22.53
|
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
5.82
|
6.35
|
10.60
|
11.63
|
22.52
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
For the year Ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests
|
610
|
664
|
1,113
|
1,219
|
2,362
|
Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests
|
(27)
|
(27)
|
(50)
|
(52)
|
(102)
|
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
583
|
637
|
1,063
|
1,167
|
2,260
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
|
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
|
175
|
126
|
(59)
|
164
|
281
|
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
|
(19)
|
(17)
|
18
|
9
|
(69)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
|
156
|
109
|
(41)
|
173
|
212
|
Related tax effect
|
(65)
|
(43)
|
18
|
(67)
|
(86)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling
|
91
|
66
|
(23)
|
106
|
126
|
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
|
2
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
10
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the
|
89
|
60
|
(23)
|
100
|
116
|
Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests
|
701
|
730
|
1,090
|
1,325
|
2,488
|
Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
|
(29)
|
(33)
|
(50)
|
(58)
|
(112)
|
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
672
|
697
|
1,040
|
1,267
|
2,376
|
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(NIS million)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and deposits with banks
|
83,533
|
79,142
|
83,776
|
Securities
|
38,465
|
37,432
|
38,266
|
Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase
|
254
|
275
|
355
|
Credit to the public
|
164,181
|
136,724
|
148,014
|
Provision for Credit losses
|
(1,580)
|
(1,632)
|
(1,640)
|
Credit to the public, net
|
162,601
|
135,092
|
146,374
|
Credit to the government
|
905
|
1,396
|
1,607
|
Investments in investee companies
|
925
|
884
|
875
|
Premises and equipment
|
863
|
855
|
871
|
Intangible assets
|
388
|
355
|
404
|
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
|
3,694
|
5,729
|
3,934
|
Other assets(2)
|
2,327
|
1,347
|
1,371
|
Total assets
|
293,955
|
262,507
|
277,833
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits from the public
|
251,394
|
225,124
|
238,509
|
Deposits from banks
|
1,373
|
2,141
|
1,906
|
Deposits from the Government
|
1,491
|
1,020
|
2,032
|
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
4,703
|
4,180
|
4,107
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
11,551
|
4,517
|
6,791
|
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
|
3,815
|
6,176
|
4,336
|
Other liabilities(1)(3)
|
4,094
|
4,379
|
4,953
|
Total liabilities
|
278,421
|
247,537
|
262,634
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
14,899
|
14,258
|
14,614
|
Non-controlling interests
|
635
|
712
|
585
|
Total capital
|
15,534
|
14,970
|
15,199
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
293,955
|
262,507
|
277,833
|
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 193 million and NIS 180 million and NIS 210 million
|
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
|
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.6.26, 30.6.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(NIS million)
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of March 31, 2026
|
918
|
7
|
925
|
(174)
|
13,714
|
14,465
|
606
|
15,071
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
583
|
583
|
27
|
610
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(240)
|
(240)
|
-
|
(240)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
89
|
-
|
89
|
2
|
91
|
Balance as of June 30, 2026
|
918
|
9
|
927
|
(85)
|
14,057
|
14,899
|
635
|
15,534
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of March 31, 2025
|
927
|
1
|
928
|
(138)
|
12,983
|
13,773
|
679
|
14,452
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
637
|
637
|
27
|
664
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(212)
|
(212)
|
-
|
(212)
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
-
|
60
|
6
|
66
|
Balance as of June 30, 2025
|
927
|
1
|
928
|
(78)
|
13,408
|
14,258
|
712
|
14,970
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited)
|
927
|
3
|
930
|
(62)
|
13,746
|
14,614
|
585
|
15,199
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,063
|
1,063
|
50
|
1,113
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(752)
|
(752)
|
-
|
(752)
|
Repurchase of shares
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
(9)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
Balance as of June 30, 2026
|
918
|
9
|
927
|
(85)
|
14,057
|
14,899
|
635
|
15,534
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)
|
927
|
-
|
927
|
(178)
|
12,681
|
13,430
|
654
|
14,084
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,167
|
1,167
|
52
|
1,219
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(440)
|
(440)
|
-
|
(440)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
6
|
106
|
Balance as of June 30, 2025
|
927
|
1
|
928
|
(78)
|
13,408
|
14,258
|
712
|
14,970
|
For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024
|
927
|
-
|
927
|
(178)
|
12,681
|
13,430
|
654
|
14,084
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,260
|
2,260
|
102
|
2,362
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,195)
|
(1,195)
|
(181)
|
(1,376)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
116
|
-
|
116
|
10
|
126
|
Balance as of December 31, 2025
|
927
|
3
|
930
|
(62)
|
13,746
|
14,614
|
585
|
15,199
|
(1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.6.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).
|
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel
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