First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

May 18, 2026, 05:13 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the First quarter of 2026. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of NIS 480 million in the first quarter of 2026
  • Return on equity: 13. 2%
  • Return on equity, excluding excess capital above the Board's target and the special tax levy, stands at 16.7%
  • Credit to the public grew by 16.0% compared with the prior-year period and by 4.8% compared with year-end 2025
  • Total customer asset portfolio grew by approximately 25.1% compared with the prior-year period, and by approximately 1.0% compared with year-end 2025, reaching approximately NIS 1.17 trillion
  • Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.5 billion, an increase of 5.0% compared with the prior-year period
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.82%
  • The FIBI Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately NIS 240 million, approximately 50% of net income for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Dividend yield as of March 31, 2026 stood at 6.1%

The FIBI Group's net income in the first quarter of 2026 totaled NIS 480 million, compared with NIS 530 million in the prior-year period. Return on equity reached 13.2% in the first quarter of 2026. Excluding the excess Common Equity Tier 1 ratio above the Board's target and the special tax levy applicable to the Bank in the first quarter of 2026, return on equity stands at 16.7%.

Credit to the public totaled approximately NIS 155 billion, an increase of 16.0% compared with the prior-year period and 4.8% compared with year-end 2025. Public deposits totaled approximately NIS 231.6 billion, an increase of 4.8% compared with the prior-year period. The total customer asset portfolio grew by approximately 25% compared with the prior-year period, reaching approximately NIS 1.17 trillion.

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to NIS 1.65 billion, a decrease of 1.2% (before credit losses) compared with the prior-year period. The decrease is driven primarily by macroeconomic shifts in the CPI, interest rates, and exchange rates, and is offset by higher operating volumes.

Fee and commission income grew by 9.2% compared with the prior-year period, totaling NIS 464 million.

The Bank maintains a high-quality credit portfolio. No credit loss expenses were recorded this quarter. The NPL ratio (non-accrual loans or loans that are 90 days or more past due, as a percentage of credit to the public) stands at 0.42%, compared with 0.46% at year-end 2025.

Shareholders' equity totaled approximately NIS 14.5 billion, an increase of 5.0% compared with the prior-year period and a decrease of 1.0% compared with year-end 2025. The reduction in excess capital was achieved through increased dividend distributions and growth in credit to the public and operations. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is 10.82%, which exceeds the regulatory capital requirement by 1.58% and supports continued growth in the Group's operations and distribution of surplus capital as dividends.

Operating and other expenses totaled NIS 814 million, an increase of NIS 22 million (2.8%) compared with the prior-year period. This increase is driven primarily by a NIS 35 million increase in other expenses, which is mainly attributable to commission expenses associated with expanded capital markets operations (offset by a corresponding increase in revenues) and customer benefits extended under the banking system's voluntary relief framework. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 stands at 49.4%.

The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling approximately NIS 240 million, approximately 50% of the net income for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend yield as of 31.3.2026 stood at 6.1%.

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank of Israel: "In this quarter, FIBI conducted its operations against the backdrop of the ongoing war and a complex, dynamic macroeconomic environment. In addition to the conflict, the interest rate environment, dollar exchange rate volatility, and developments in global markets - all presented significant challenges for the economy and the banking system, which continued to demonstrate exceptional resilience even under security threats.

"Our results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the Bank's financial strength, the quality of our credit portfolio, and our deep commitment to our customers. They attest to a consistent strategy, rigorous risk management, and continued rapid growth across all business lines. Throughout the period, we maintained uninterrupted, professional service to our retail and business customers, and the growth in activity reflects our customers' confidence in the Bank.

"In addition to the financial results, this quarter marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Bank: We are proud to announce the establishment of FIBI's AI Division—a strategic move that will position us at the forefront of banking innovation in Israel. The Division will spearhead the integration of artificial intelligence across all the Bank's processes, from enhancing customer experience to streamlining internal operations and facilitating data-driven decision-making.

"We view AI not merely as a technological tool, but as an engine driving growth and cultural transformation that will shape our path forward in the years ahead.

"I wish to sincerely thank the Bank's employees, who continued to demonstrate outstanding professionalism and dedication this year, and our customers for their continued trust."

PRINCIPAL DATA AND INDICES FOR THE
Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*

Principal execution indices


For the three months
ended March 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2026

2025

2025






in %

Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

(2)13.2

15.7

16.2

Return on average assets(1)

0.69

0.84

0.86

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.4

2.6

2.6

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)

1.6

1.8

1.8

Ratio of fees to average assets(1)

0.7

0.7

0.7

Efficiency ratio

49.4

47.5

46.1






As of March 31,

As of December 31,


2026

2025

2025






in %

Ratio of tier 1 equity capital

10.82

11.31

11.10

Leverage ratio

5.12

5.22

5.04

Liquidity coverage ratio (3)

129

146

129

Net stable funding ratio

122

131

127



Principal credit quality indices


For the three months
ended March 31,

For the year ended
December 31,


2026

2025

2025






in %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.03

1.22

1.11

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public

1.18

1.36

1.25

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.42

0.46

0.46

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

251.6

275.1

251.5

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.07

(0.05)

(0.01)

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

-

(0.03)

0.01





Principal data from the statement of income


For the three months
ended March 31,


2026

2025





Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

480

530

Interest Income, net

1,090

1,154

Expenses (income) from credit losses

-

(11)

Total non-Interest income

558

514

   Of which:     Fees

464

425

Total operating and other expenses

814

792

   Of which:     Salaries and related expenses

437

453

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

4.78

5.28

Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

4.78

5.28





Principal data from the balance sheet


31.3.26

31.3.25

31.12.25






NIS million

Total assets

272,602

253,748

277,833

of which:    Cash and deposits with banks

70,439

77,342

83,776

                 Securities

39,211

35,946

38,266

                 Credit to the public, net

153,482

132,026

146,374

Total liabilities

257,531

239,296

262,634

of which:    Deposits from the public

231,580

221,051

238,509

                 Deposits from banks

1,544

1,637

1,906

                 Bonds and subordinated capital notes

9,623

4,458

6,791

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,465

13,773

14,614







Additional data


31.3.26

31.3.25

31.12.25






0.01 NIS

Share price

24,230

18,720

25,050

Dividend per share

510

227

1,191

* The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP).
(1) Annualized.
(2) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, for the period ended March 31, 2026, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and excluding the estimated special tax levy applicable to the bank in the first quarter of 2026, amounted to 16.7%.
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
(4) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)

For the three months
ended March 31

For the year ended 
December 31


2026

2025

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

2,717

2,803

11,771

Interest Expenses

1,627

1,649

6,949

Interest Income, net

1,090

1,154

4,822

Expenses (income) from credit losses

-

(11)

19

Net Interest Income after income from credit losses

1,090

1,165

4,803

Non- Interest Income


Non-Interest financing income

94

88

312

Fees

464

425

1,777

Other income

-

1

11

Total non- Interest income

558

514

2,100

Operating and other expenses


Salaries and related expenses

437

453

1,769

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

83

84

338

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

39

35

146

Other expenses

255

220

937

Total operating and other expenses

814

792

3,190

Profit before taxes

834

887

3,713

Provision for taxes on profit

349

354

1,386

Profit after taxes

485

533

2,327

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investees, after taxes

18

22

35

Net profit:


Before attribution to non–controlling interests

503

555

2,362

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(23)

(25)

(102)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

480

530

2,260










NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank





Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

4.78

5.28

22.53

Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank


Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

4.78

5.28

22.52

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)

For the three months
ended March 31

For the year Ended
December 31


2026

2025

2025


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

503

555

2,362

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(23)

(25)

(102)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

480

530

2,260

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:


Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(234)

38

281

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

37

26

(69)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(197)

64

212

Related tax effect

83

(24)

(86)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

(114)

40

126

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests

(2)

-

10

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(112)

40

116

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

389

595

2,488

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(21)

(25)

(112)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

368

570

2,376

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of
amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)

March 31,

December 31,


2026

2025

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets





Cash and deposits with banks

70,439

77,342

83,776

Securities

39,211

35,946

38,266

Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase

21

71

355

Credit to the public

155,077

133,660

148,014

Provision for Credit losses

(1,595)

(1,634)

(1,640)

Credit to the public, net

153,482

132,026

146,374

Credit to the government

1,481

1,504

1,607

Investments in investee companies

896

866

875

Premises and equipment

869

858

871

Intangible assets

388

356

404

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

4,207

3,376

3,934

Other assets(2)

1,608

1,403

1,371

Total assets

272,602

253,748

277,833

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Deposits from the public

231,580

221,051

238,509

Deposits from banks

1,544

1,637

1,906

Deposits from the Government

1,224

483

2,032

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

4,422

3,813

4,107

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

9,623

4,458

6,791

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

4,359

3,158

4,336

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,779

4,696

4,953

Total liabilities

257,531

239,296

262,634

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,465

13,773

14,614

Non-controlling interests

606

679

585

Total capital

15,071

14,452

15,199

Total liabilities and capital

272,602

253,748

277,833

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 230 million and NIS 184 million
and NIS 210 million as of 31.3.26, 31.3.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 8 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 31.3.26, 31.3.25 and
31.12.25, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 8 million and NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million as of 31.3.26, 31.3.25 and
31.12.25, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)




For the three months ended March 31, 2026 (unaudited)


Share capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves from benefit due to share-based payment transactions

Total capital and capital reserves

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited)

927

3

930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

480

480

23

503

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(512)

(512)

-

(512)

Repurchase of shares

(9)

-

(9)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

4

4

-

-

4

-

4

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

-

-

(112)

-

(112)

(2)

(114)

Balance as of March 31, 2026

918

7

925

(174)

13,714

14,465

606

15,071
























For the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited)


Share capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves from benefit due to share-based payment transactions

Total capital and capital reserves

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

530

530

25

555

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(228)

(228)

-

(228)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

1

1

-

-

1

-

1

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

40

-

40

-

40

Balance as of March 31, 2025

927

1

928

(138)

12,983

13,773

679

14,452
























For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)


Share capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves from benefit due to share-based payment transactions

Total capital and capital reserves

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

2,260

2,260

102

2,362

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(1,195)

(1,195)

(181)

(1,376)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

3

3

-

-

3

-

3

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-

-

116

-

116

10

126

Balance as of December 31, 2025

927

3

930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

(1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 31.3.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025

First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Fourth quarter of 2025 and...

First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics