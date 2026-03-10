First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025
Mar 10, 2026, 04:59 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Fourth quarter of 2025 and full year of 2025. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength
Financial Highlights
- Net income of NIS 2.26 billion for 2025. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.2%.
- Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%
- Public credit grew by 12.9% compared to year-end 2024
- Customer assets grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024, reaching NIS 1,161 billion
- Public deposits grew by 11.1% compared to year-end 2024
- Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders totaled NIS 14.6 billion, reflecting a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024
- Tier 1 capital ratio: 11.1%
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 512 million
The Bank's Board of Directors approved approximately NIS 522 million dividend distribution. This amount includes a NIS 266 million distribution as part of a potential future framework of distributions aimed at reducing c NIS 1 billion of capital surplus over the next two years.
The Bank is also evaluating additional distributions of 25% of net income through share buybacks over the next two years, subject to the adoption of appropriate frameworks.
2025 Results Summary
The FIBI Group's net income for 2025 totaled NIS 2.26 billion, a 4.7% decrease compared to 2024. Return on equity reached 16.2%.
Return on equity, adjusted to exclude Tier 1 capital surplus above the Bank's target ratio, reached 19.1%
Total revenues grew by 2.6% in 2025 compared to 2024, totaling NIS 6.9 billion. Fee income grew by 14.4% compared to 2024, totaling NIS 1.8 billion. In the fourth quarter, fee income grew by 6.3% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Public credit totaled NIS 148 billion, a 12.9% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 4.7% compared to the third quarter of the year.
Public deposits totaled NIS 238.50 billion, a 11.1% increase compared to year-end 2024, and 2.4% compared to the third quarter of the year.
The total customer asset portfolio grew by 38.4% compared to year-end 2024 and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, reaching NIS 1.16 trillion.
Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 14.6 billion, a 8.8% increase compared to year-end 2024. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.1%, exceeding the regulatory capital requirement by 1.87% and facilitating the continued growth of the Group's operations and a distribution of surplus capital as dividends.
High-quality credit portfolio: the credit loss expense rate as a percentage of average public credit stands at 0.01%. The NPL (non-performing loans) ratio (the rate of non-accrual loans or loans that are 90 days or more past due, as a percentage of public credit) was 0.46%, compared to 0.53% at year-end 2024.
Operating and other expenses totaled NIS 3.19 billion, a 7.2% increase compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by brokerage commissions on capital markets activity, advertising expenses, and customer grants under the Bank of Israel's voluntary framework. The efficiency ratio for 2025 stands at 46.1%.
Capital Surplus Reduction
The Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to shareholders totaling NIS 256 million, representing 50% of net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Furthermore, in light of the Bank's capital surplus, the Board approved an additional NIS 266 million dividend distribution from the Bank's capital surplus, as part of a potential plan for future additional distributions in comparable amounts, to be made in 3 further installments, one every 6 months, up to a total cumulative amount of NIS 1 billion.
In addition, the Bank is evaluating the possibility of further distributions of 25% of net quarterly income over the next two years through share buyback program, subject to Board approval of these programs.
Accordingly, total dividends to be distributed in March 2026 amount to approximately NIS 522 million. If and to the extent that such share buyback programs are approved, the maximum additional amount to be distributed thereunder with respect to earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 stands at an additional NIS 128 million.
Management Comment
Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel: "At the time of writing, the State of Israel is in the midst of Operation Lion's Roar, as the IDF and US forces are engaged in operations on the Iranian front and elsewhere, while civilians on the home front face missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon. The Israeli economy has demonstrated resilience and stability against this backdrop and throughout the complex challenges of 2025 as a whole. FIBI and its employees continue to provide professional, uninterrupted service to our customers, and we are offering a range of benefits and accommodations to assist them during this time.
FIBI's financial results for 2025 attest to the Group's resilience and our ability to adapt our business operations to changing market conditions. The accelerated growth in customer assets and the credit portfolio reflects the public's deep confidence in the Bank, its stability, and its professionalism.
We continue to invest in technological innovation and in improving customer experience, while maintaining an uncompromising standard of service and social responsibility toward our communities. This year, the Bank launched a series of digital innovations and customer value propositions, highlighting investment services: the TOP TRADE account—a competitive value proposition for young customers making their first steps in the capital market.
I wish to thank the Bank's employees for their dedication and commitment to our customers through these challenging days and in general. I also wish to express solidarity with our security forces, who continue to demonstrate strength, courage, and professionalism, and I wish us all quiet days ahead."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
|
Principal execution indices
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
in %
|
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
(1)16.2
|
19.0
|
19.7
|
16.6
|
14.7
|
Return on average assets
|
0.86
|
1.02
|
1.06
|
0.89
|
0.82
|
Ratio of total income to average assets
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
Ratio of fees to average assets
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
Efficiency ratio
|
46.1
|
44.1
|
43.5
|
50.9
|
58.3
|
As of December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
in %
|
Ratio of tier 1 equity capital
|
11.10
|
11.31
|
11.35
|
10.42
|
11.46
|
Leverage ratio
|
5.04
|
5.18
|
5.26
|
5.19
|
5.34
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (2)
|
129
|
165
|
156
|
127
|
128
|
Net stable funding ratio
|
127
|
140
|
146
|
133
|
139
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
in %
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
|
1.11
|
1.25
|
1.36
|
1.02
|
1.05
|
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public
|
1.25
|
1.38
|
1.50
|
1.12
|
1.13
|
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
|
0.46
|
0.53
|
0.60
|
0.48
|
0.63
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
|
251.5
|
244.6
|
234.5
|
219.7
|
244.0
|
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public
|
(0.01)
|
(0.04)
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
(0.01)
|
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public
|
0.01
|
(0.01)
|
0.42
|
0.11
|
(0.23)
|
Principal credit quality indices
|
Principal data from the statement of income
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
NIS million
|
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
2,260
|
2,371
|
2,172
|
1,667
|
1,405
|
Interest Income, net
|
4,822
|
4,740
|
4,966
|
3,803
|
2,794
|
Expenses (income) from credit losses
|
19
|
(16)
|
502
|
123
|
(216)
|
Total non-interest income
|
2,100
|
2,006
|
1,652
|
1,611
|
1,756
|
Of which: Fees
|
1,777
|
1,553
|
1,502
|
1,489
|
1,444
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
3,190
|
2,977
|
2,877
|
2,755
|
2,652
|
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
|
1,769
|
1,739
|
1,766
|
1,700
|
1,621
|
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
22.53
|
23.63
|
21.65
|
16.62
|
14.00
|
Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
22.52
|
23.63
|
21.65
|
16.62
|
14.00
|
As of December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
NIS million
|
Total assets
|
277,833
|
248,563
|
221,593
|
195,955
|
180,470
|
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
|
83,776
|
77,175
|
68,866
|
57,130
|
57,370
|
Securities
|
38,266
|
34,396
|
26,985
|
16,010
|
15,091
|
Credit to the public, net
|
146,374
|
129,416
|
117,622
|
115,961
|
101,164
|
Total liabilities
|
262,634
|
234,479
|
208,947
|
184,920
|
170,033
|
of which: Deposits from the public
|
238,509
|
214,755
|
191,125
|
168,269
|
153,447
|
Deposits from banks
|
1,906
|
2,508
|
4,314
|
4,821
|
5,144
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
6,791
|
4,479
|
4,767
|
4,749
|
3,356
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
14,614
|
13,430
|
12,071
|
10,559
|
10,003
|
Principal data from the balance sheet
|
Additional data
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
Share price (0.01 NIS)
|
25,050
|
17,940
|
14,990
|
13,900
|
12,950
|
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
|
1,191
|
986
|
795
|
942
|
543
|
Average number of positions (4)
|
3,515
|
3,555
|
3,634
|
3,676
|
3,715
|
* The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the
|
STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
|
(NIS million)
|
Consolidated
|
The Bank
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest Income
|
11,771
|
11,097
|
9,850
|
11,160
|
10,506
|
9,317
|
Interest Expenses
|
6,949
|
6,357
|
4,884
|
6,838
|
6,251
|
4,801
|
Interest Income, net
|
4,822
|
4,740
|
4,966
|
4,322
|
4,255
|
4,516
|
Expenses (income) from credit losses
|
19
|
(16)
|
502
|
(12)
|
(23)
|
484
|
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
|
4,803
|
4,756
|
4,464
|
4,334
|
4,278
|
4,032
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Non-Interest Financing income
|
312
|
432
|
142
|
312
|
432
|
161
|
Fees
|
1,777
|
1,553
|
1,502
|
1,582
|
1,387
|
1,348
|
Other income
|
11
|
21
|
8
|
70
|
78
|
62
|
Total non-Interest income
|
2,100
|
2,006
|
1,652
|
1,964
|
1,897
|
1,571
|
Operating and other expenses
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
1,769
|
1,739
|
1,766
|
1,645
|
1,620
|
1,644
|
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
|
338
|
359
|
321
|
311
|
334
|
297
|
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
|
146
|
134
|
122
|
145
|
133
|
120
|
Other expenses
|
937
|
745
|
668
|
901
|
717
|
642
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
3,190
|
2,977
|
2,877
|
3,002
|
2,804
|
2,703
|
Profit before taxes
|
3,713
|
3,785
|
3,239
|
3,296
|
3,371
|
2,900
|
Provision for taxes on profit
|
1,386
|
1,383
|
1,090
|
1,232
|
1,228
|
973
|
Profit after taxes
|
2,327
|
2,402
|
2,149
|
2,064
|
2,143
|
1,927
|
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
|
35
|
74
|
113
|
196
|
228
|
245
|
Net profit:
|
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
|
2,362
|
2,476
|
2,262
|
2,260
|
2,371
|
2,172
|
Attributed to non-controlling interests
|
(102)
|
(105)
|
(90)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
2,260
|
2,371
|
2,172
|
2,260
|
2,371
|
2,172
|
Consolidated and The Bank
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
NIS
|
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
22.53
|
23.63
|
21.65
|
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
22.52
|
23.63
|
21.65
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
|
(NIS million)
|
Consolidated
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
|
2,362
|
2,476
|
2,262
|
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
|
(102)
|
(105)
|
(90)
|
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
2,260
|
2,371
|
2,172
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
|
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
|
281
|
31
|
213
|
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
|
(69)
|
(60)
|
25
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
|
212
|
(29)
|
238
|
Related tax effect
|
(86)
|
9
|
(81)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes
|
126
|
(20)
|
157
|
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
|
10
|
3
|
9
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
|
116
|
(23)
|
148
|
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
|
2,488
|
2,456
|
2,419
|
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
|
(112)
|
(108)
|
(99)
|
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
2,376
|
2,348
|
2,320
|
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding
|
BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31
|
(NIS million)
|
Consolidated
|
The Bank
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Cash and deposits with banks
|
83,776
|
77,175
|
83,652
|
76,194
|
Securities
|
38,266
|
34,396
|
35,548
|
31,996
|
Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase
|
355
|
70
|
355
|
70
|
Credit to the public
|
148,014
|
131,050
|
141,342
|
124,573
|
Provision for Credit losses
|
(1,640)
|
(1,634)
|
(1,514)
|
(1,533)
|
Credit to the public, net
|
146,374
|
129,416
|
139,828
|
123,040
|
Credit to the government
|
1,607
|
1,496
|
880
|
789
|
Investment in equity-basis investees
|
875
|
842
|
1,842
|
1,826
|
Premises and equipment
|
871
|
867
|
852
|
847
|
Intangible assets
|
404
|
363
|
402
|
360
|
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
|
3,934
|
2,565
|
3,934
|
2,565
|
Other assets(2)
|
1,371
|
1,373
|
1,285
|
1,290
|
Total assets
|
277,833
|
248,563
|
268,578
|
238,977
|
Liabilities and Capital
|
Deposits from the public
|
238,509
|
214,755
|
233,166
|
207,007
|
Deposits from banks
|
1,906
|
2,508
|
3,648
|
4,091
|
Deposits from the Government
|
2,032
|
2,540
|
2,032
|
2,540
|
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
4,107
|
2,304
|
4,107
|
2,304
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
6,791
|
4,479
|
2,268
|
2,218
|
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
|
4,336
|
2,729
|
4,338
|
2,732
|
Other liabilities(1)(3)
|
4,953
|
5,164
|
4,405
|
4,655
|
Total liabilities
|
262,634
|
234,479
|
253,964
|
225,547
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
14,614
|
13,430
|
14,614
|
13,430
|
Non-controlling interests
|
585
|
654
|
-
|
-
|
Total capital
|
15,199
|
14,084
|
14,614
|
13,430
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
277,833
|
248,563
|
268,578
|
238,977
|
(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 210 million and
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(NIS million)
|
Share
|
Capital reserves
|
Total capital
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance as of January 1, 2023
|
927
|
-
|
927
|
(303)
|
9,925
|
10,549
|
476
|
11,025
|
Changes during 2023 -
|
Net profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,172
|
2,172
|
90
|
2,262
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(798)
|
(798)
|
-
|
(798)
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
148
|
-
|
148
|
9
|
157
|
Balance as of December 31, 2023
|
927
|
-
|
927
|
(155)
|
11,299
|
12,071
|
575
|
12,646
|
Changes during 2024 -
|
Net profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,371
|
2,371
|
105
|
2,476
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(989)
|
(989)
|
(29)
|
(1,018)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
3
|
(20)
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024
|
927
|
-
|
927
|
(178)
|
12,681
|
13,430
|
654
|
14,084
|
Changes during 2025 -
|
Net profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,260
|
2,260
|
102
|
2,362
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,195)
|
(1,195)
|
(181)
|
(1,376)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
116
|
-
|
116
|
10
|
126
|
Balance as of December 31, 2025
|
927
|
3
|
930
|
(62)
|
13,746
|
14,614
|
585
|
15,199
|
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
