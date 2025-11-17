First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

First International Bank of Israel

Nov 17, 2025, 03:32 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength

Financial Highlights

  • Net income for the first nine months of the year: NIS 1,748 million. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.9%
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025: NIS 581 million. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.2%
  • Income was affected by nonrecurring losses at CAL; excluding these losses, net income for the third quarter totals NIS 624 million, with a 17.4% ROE
  • Total revenues for the first nine months of the year went up 6% from the prior-year period
  • Customer assets went up 34.4% from the prior-year period and up 5.8% in the third quarter, totaling NIS 1.074 trillion
  • Gross credit to the public went up 11.9% from the prior-year period, and up 3.4% in the third quarter of the year
  • Deposits from the public went up 9.4% from the prior-year period, and up 3.5% in the third quarter of the year
  • The equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders totaled NIS 14,543 million, up 11.3% from the prior-year period
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 11.39%
  • The Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve an NIS 436 million dividend distribution, comprising 50% of the net income for the third quarter and an additional amount out of the remaining distributable profits

Third Quarter and nine month 2025 Results Summary

The FIBI Group's net income for the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 1,748 million, down 2.8% from the prior-year period. The ROE reached 16.9%.
Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 581 million, down 6.3% from the same quarter last year. ROE reached 16.2%.
Income was affected by nonrecurring losses at CAL; excluding these losses, net income for the third quarter totals NIS 624 million, with a 17.4% ROE.

Total revenues for the first nine months of the year went up 6% from the prior-year period, totaling NIS 5,337 million.
Fee income in the first nine months of the year went up 17.5% from the prior-year period, totaling NIS 1,320 million. Fee income for the third quarter went up 16.4% from the same quarter last year.

Gross credit to the public totaled NIS 141.4 billion, up 11.9% from the prior-year period, and up 3.4% from the second quarter of the year.
Deposits from the public totaled NIS 233 billion, up 9.4% from the prior-year period, and a 3.5% increase compared to the second quarter of the year.
The total customer asset portfolio went up 34.4% from the prior-year period and up 5.8% in the third quarter, totaling NIS 1.074 trillion.

The equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders went up to NIS 14,543 million, reflecting a 11.3% growth rate compared to the prior-year period. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.39%, which exceeds the regulatory capital requirement by 2.16% and facilitates the continued growth of the Group's operations. 

High-quality loan portfolio: the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (the rate of non-accruing loans or loans that are 90 or more days past due out of the total credit to the public) is 0.46%, compared to 0.57% for the prior-year period.

Operating and other expenses for the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 2,383 million. The efficiency ratio was 44.7% for the first nine months of the year and 43.7% for the third quarter of 2025.

The provision for income taxes for the first nine months of the year went up to NIS 1,157 million, compared to NIS 1,033 million for the prior-year period, and the effective tax rate was 39.0%, compared to 36.3% for the prior-year period. The tax rate increase mainly stems from income attributed to previous years for the prior-year period and an increase in the special fee applicable to banks.
The Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve an NIS 436 million cash dividend distribution to the shareholders, comprising 50% of the net income for the third quarter and an additional amount out of the remaining distributable income. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of recent developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment 

Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel: "The First International Bank's results for the third quarter reflect resilience and strength, as well as our ability to deliver continued rapid growth in our core strategic focus areas: deposits and customer assets have grown rapidly, surpassing NIS 1 trillion, and the loan portfolio continues to grow while maintaining high quality of credit and a balanced risk profile.

"There is a great sense of optimism in the air as we celebrate the return of the living hostages and the progress on the ceasefire agreement.  The economy has remained stable during the protracted and costly war, primarily because the country entered the conflict in strong condition following two decades of growth, with a thriving high-tech sector, a consistently declining debt-to-GDP ratio, a robust financial system, and substantial foreign currency reserves. 

"The Israeli economy is now at an inflection point with potential for growth, especially noting the possibility of expanding the regional Abraham Accords. The situation remains fragile, and we must act responsibly so that the country and the economy successfully navigate the coming challenges as we continue to make progress toward resuming growth.

"I would like to thank the Bank's employees for their tireless dedication during these difficult times, and for their unwavering loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to the Bank and its customers, and to express hope for the return of the remaining fallen hostages to home to Israel for proper burial."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal execution indices



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024











in %

Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)


16.2


19.4


16.9


19.4


19.0

Return on average assets(1)


0.88

1.05

0.90

1.05

1.02

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)


2.8

3.1

2.8

2.9

2.9

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)


2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.0

Ratio of fees to average assets(1)


0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Efficiency ratio


43.7

42.8

44.7

44.5

44.1



As of September 30,


As of December 31,



2025


2024


2024







in %

Ratio of tier 1 equity capital


11.39


11.41


11.31

Leverage ratio


5.19

5.17

5.18

Liquidity coverage ratio(3)


131

171

165

Net stable funding ratio


127

142

140

Principal credit quality indices



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024











in %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public


1.15


1.29


1.15


1.29


1.25

Ratio of total provision for credit losses(2) to credit to the public


1.29


1.41

1.29

1.41

1.38

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public


0.46


0.57

0.46

0.57

0.53

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public


256.2


230.5

256.2

230.5

244.6

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)


(0.01)


(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.04)

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)


0.05


0.07

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.01)

Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024









NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


581


620


1,748


1,798

Interest Income, net

1,290


1,265


3,734

3,601

Expenses (income) from credit losses

17


22


(10)

(51)

Total non-Interest income

538


552


1,603

1,436

   Of which:    Fees

461


396


1,320

1,123

Total operating and other expenses

798


777


2,383

2,240

   Of which:    Salaries and related expenses

438


*435


1,340

*1,317

Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.79


6.18


17.42

17.92

Principal data from the balance sheet



30.9.25


30.9.24


31.12.24







NIS million

Total assets


269,499


242,512


248,563

of which:   Cash and deposits with banks

81,921

81,440

77,175

                 Securities

37,995

28,860

34,396

                 Credit to the public, net

139,808

124,749

129,416

Total liabilities

254,273

228,823

234,479

of which:   Deposits from the public

233,020

212,907

214,755

                 Deposits from banks

1,730

2,631

2,508

                 Bonds and subordinated capital notes

5,836

4,474

4,479

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,543

13,066

13,430

Additional data



30.9.25


30.9.24


31.12.24







0.01 NIS

Share price


23,710


15,410


17,940

Dividend per share

757

739

986

*       Reclassified.
(1)    Annualized.
(2)    Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
(3)    The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)

For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year
Ended
December 31



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


3,120


2,955


8,942


8,410


11,097

Interest Expenses

1,830

1,690

5,208

4,809

6,357

Interest Income, net

1,290

1,265

3,734

3,601

4,740

Expenses (income) from credit losses

17

22

(10)

(51)

(16)

Net Interest Income after income from credit losses

1,273

1,243

3,744

3,652

4,756

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

70

153

275

300

432

Fees

461

396

1,320

1,123

1,553

Other income

7

3

8

13

21

Total non- Interest income

538

552

1,603

1,436

2,006

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

438

*435

1,340

*1,317

1,739

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

85

*116

251

*279

359

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

37

36

108

99

134

Other expenses

238

190

684

545

745

Total operating and other expenses

798

777

2,383

2,240

2,977

Profit before taxes

1,013

1,018

2,964

2,848

3,785

Provision for taxes on profit

387

390

1,157

1,033

1,383

Profit after taxes

626

628

1,807

1,815

2,402

The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes

(15)

22

23

62

74

Net profit:






Before attribution to non‑controlling interests

611

650

1,830

1,877

2,476

Attributed to non‑controlling interests

(30)

(30)

(82)

(79)

(105)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

581

620

1,748

1,798

2,371









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.79

6.18

17.42

17.92

23.63

Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank






Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.79

6.18

17.42

17.92

23.63

*          Reclassified.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)

For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests


611


650


1,830


1,877


2,476

Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests

(30)

(30)

(82)

(79)

(105)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

581

620

1,748

1,798

2,371

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

39

129

203

(115)

31

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(1)

(2)

8

10

(60)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

38

127

211

(105)

(29)

Related tax effect

(16)

(49)

(83)

41

9

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes

22

78

128

(64)

(20)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests

-

3

6

(2)

3

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

22

75

122

(62)

(23)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests

633

728

1,958

1,813

2,456

Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests

(30)

(33)

(88)

(77)

(108)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

603

695

1,870

1,736

2,348

(1)    Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)

September 30,


December 31,



2025


2024


2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

81,921

81,440

77,175

Securities

37,995

28,860

34,396

Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase

184

147

70

Credit to the public

141,432

126,374

131,050

Provision for Credit losses

(1,624)

(1,625)

(1,634)

Credit to the public, net

139,808

124,749

129,416

Credit to the government

1,466

1,611

1,496

Investment in investee company

862

854

842

Buildings and equipment

865

852

867

Intangible assets

362

350

363

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

4,131

2,308

2,565

Other assets(2)

1,905

1,341

1,373

Total assets

269,499

242,512

248,563

Liabilities and Capital




Deposits from the public

233,020

212,907

214,755

Deposits from banks

1,730

2,631

2,508

Deposits from the Government

934

689

2,540

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

3,623

1,542

2,304

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

5,836

4,474

4,479

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

4,520

2,086

2,729

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,610

4,494

5,164

Total liabilities

254,273

228,823

234,479

Shareholders' equity

14,543

13,066

13,430

Non-controlling interests

683

623

654

Total capital

15,226

13,689

14,084

Total liabilities and capital

269,499

242,512

248,563

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 207 million and NIS 160 million and NIS 177 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 16 million and NIS 1 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 48 million and NIS 1 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Capital
reserves from
benefit due to
share-based
payment
transactions


Total
capital
and
capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of June 30, 2025


927


1


928


(78)


13,408


14,258


712


14,970

Net profit for the period

-

-


-


-

581

581

30

611

Dividend

-

-


-


-

(319)

(319)

(59)

(378)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

1


1


-

-

1

-

1

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-


-


22

-

22

-

22

Balance as of September 30, 2025

927

2


929


(56)

13,670

14,543

683

15,226



For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of June 30, 2024

927

(292)

11,980

12,615

590

13,205

Net profit for the period

-

-

620

620

30

650

Dividend

-

-

(244)

(244)

-

(244)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

75

-

75

3

78

Balance as of September 30, 2024

927

(217)

12,356

13,066

623

13,689



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Capital
reserves from
benefit due to
share-based
payment
transactions


Total
capital
and
capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)


927


-


927


(178)


12,681


13,430


654


14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-


-


-

1,748

1,748

82

1,830

Dividend

-

-


-


-

(759)

(759)

(59)

(818)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

2


2


-

-

2

-

2

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-


-


122

-

122

6

128

Balance as of September 30, 2025

927

2


929


(56)

13,670

14,543

683

15,226



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital
and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,798

1,798

79

1,877

Dividend

-

-

(741)

(741)

(29)

(770)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(62)

-

(62)

(2)

(64)

Balance as of September 30, 2024

927

(217)

12,356

13,066

623

13,689

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)

For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)



Share capital
and premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of December 31, 2023

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

2,371

2,371

105

2,476

Dividend

-

-

(989)

(989)

(29)

(1,018)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

(23)

-

(23)

3

(20)

Balance as of December 31, 2024

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

