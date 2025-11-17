First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2025. Statements reflect accelerated growth and high profitability while maintaining financial strength

Financial Highlights

Net income for the first nine months of the year: NIS 1,748 million. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.9%

Net income for the third quarter of 2025: NIS 581 million. Return on Equity (ROE): 16.2%

Income was affected by nonrecurring losses at CAL; excluding these losses, net income for the third quarter totals NIS 624 million, with a 17.4% ROE

Total revenues for the first nine months of the year went up 6% from the prior-year period

Customer assets went up 34.4% from the prior-year period and up 5.8% in the third quarter, totaling NIS 1.074 trillion

Gross credit to the public went up 11.9% from the prior-year period, and up 3.4% in the third quarter of the year

Deposits from the public went up 9.4% from the prior-year period, and up 3.5% in the third quarter of the year

The equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders totaled NIS 14,543 million, up 11.3% from the prior-year period

Tier 1 capital ratio: 11.39%

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve an NIS 436 million dividend distribution, comprising 50% of the net income for the third quarter and an additional amount out of the remaining distributable profits

Third Quarter and nine month 2025 Results Summary

The FIBI Group's net income for the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 1,748 million, down 2.8% from the prior-year period. The ROE reached 16.9%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 581 million, down 6.3% from the same quarter last year. ROE reached 16.2%.

Income was affected by nonrecurring losses at CAL; excluding these losses, net income for the third quarter totals NIS 624 million, with a 17.4% ROE.

Total revenues for the first nine months of the year went up 6% from the prior-year period, totaling NIS 5,337 million.

Fee income in the first nine months of the year went up 17.5% from the prior-year period, totaling NIS 1,320 million. Fee income for the third quarter went up 16.4% from the same quarter last year.

Gross credit to the public totaled NIS 141.4 billion, up 11.9% from the prior-year period, and up 3.4% from the second quarter of the year.

Deposits from the public totaled NIS 233 billion, up 9.4% from the prior-year period, and a 3.5% increase compared to the second quarter of the year.

The total customer asset portfolio went up 34.4% from the prior-year period and up 5.8% in the third quarter, totaling NIS 1.074 trillion.

The equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders went up to NIS 14,543 million, reflecting a 11.3% growth rate compared to the prior-year period. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.39%, which exceeds the regulatory capital requirement by 2.16% and facilitates the continued growth of the Group's operations.

High-quality loan portfolio: the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (the rate of non-accruing loans or loans that are 90 or more days past due out of the total credit to the public) is 0.46%, compared to 0.57% for the prior-year period.

Operating and other expenses for the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 2,383 million. The efficiency ratio was 44.7% for the first nine months of the year and 43.7% for the third quarter of 2025.

The provision for income taxes for the first nine months of the year went up to NIS 1,157 million, compared to NIS 1,033 million for the prior-year period, and the effective tax rate was 39.0%, compared to 36.3% for the prior-year period. The tax rate increase mainly stems from income attributed to previous years for the prior-year period and an increase in the special fee applicable to banks.

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve an NIS 436 million cash dividend distribution to the shareholders, comprising 50% of the net income for the third quarter and an additional amount out of the remaining distributable income. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of recent developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of the First International Bank of Israel: "The First International Bank's results for the third quarter reflect resilience and strength, as well as our ability to deliver continued rapid growth in our core strategic focus areas: deposits and customer assets have grown rapidly, surpassing NIS 1 trillion, and the loan portfolio continues to grow while maintaining high quality of credit and a balanced risk profile.

"There is a great sense of optimism in the air as we celebrate the return of the living hostages and the progress on the ceasefire agreement. The economy has remained stable during the protracted and costly war, primarily because the country entered the conflict in strong condition following two decades of growth, with a thriving high-tech sector, a consistently declining debt-to-GDP ratio, a robust financial system, and substantial foreign currency reserves.

"The Israeli economy is now at an inflection point with potential for growth, especially noting the possibility of expanding the regional Abraham Accords. The situation remains fragile, and we must act responsibly so that the country and the economy successfully navigate the coming challenges as we continue to make progress toward resuming growth.

"I would like to thank the Bank's employees for their tireless dedication during these difficult times, and for their unwavering loyalty, professionalism, and commitment to the Bank and its customers, and to express hope for the return of the remaining fallen hostages to home to Israel for proper burial."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal execution indices





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















in % Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

16.2

19.4

16.9

19.4

19.0 Return on average assets(1)

0.88 1.05 0.90 1.05 1.02 Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.8 3.1 2.8 2.9 2.9 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)

2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.0 Ratio of fees to average assets(1)

0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Efficiency ratio

43.7 42.8 44.7 44.5 44.1





As of September 30,

As of December 31,



2025

2024

2024











in % Ratio of tier 1 equity capital

11.39

11.41

11.31 Leverage ratio

5.19 5.17 5.18 Liquidity coverage ratio(3)

131 171 165 Net stable funding ratio

127 142 140

Principal credit quality indices





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















in % Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.15

1.29

1.15

1.29

1.25 Ratio of total provision for credit losses(2) to credit to the public

1.29

1.41 1.29 1.41 1.38 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.46

0.57 0.46 0.57 0.53 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

256.2

230.5 256.2 230.5 244.6 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)

(0.01)

(0.01) (0.03) (0.06) (0.04) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)

0.05

0.07 (0.01) (0.06) (0.01)

Principal data from the statement of income





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

581

620

1,748

1,798 Interest Income, net 1,290

1,265

3,734 3,601 Expenses (income) from credit losses 17

22

(10) (51) Total non-Interest income 538

552

1,603 1,436 Of which: Fees 461

396

1,320 1,123 Total operating and other expenses 798

777

2,383 2,240 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 438

*435

1,340 *1,317 Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 5.79

6.18

17.42 17.92

Principal data from the balance sheet





30.9.25

30.9.24

31.12.24











NIS million Total assets

269,499

242,512

248,563 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 81,921 81,440 77,175 Securities 37,995 28,860 34,396 Credit to the public, net 139,808 124,749 129,416 Total liabilities 254,273 228,823 234,479 of which: Deposits from the public 233,020 212,907 214,755 Deposits from banks 1,730 2,631 2,508 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,836 4,474 4,479 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,543 13,066 13,430

Additional data





30.9.25

30.9.24

31.12.24











0.01 NIS Share price

23,710

15,410

17,940 Dividend per share 757 739 986

* Reclassified.

(1) Annualized.

(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)





For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

3,120

2,955

8,942

8,410

11,097 Interest Expenses 1,830 1,690 5,208 4,809 6,357 Interest Income, net 1,290 1,265 3,734 3,601 4,740 Expenses (income) from credit losses 17 22 (10) (51) (16) Net Interest Income after income from credit losses 1,273 1,243 3,744 3,652 4,756 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 70 153 275 300 432 Fees 461 396 1,320 1,123 1,553 Other income 7 3 8 13 21 Total non- Interest income 538 552 1,603 1,436 2,006 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 438 *435 1,340 *1,317 1,739 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 85 *116 251 *279 359 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 37 36 108 99 134 Other expenses 238 190 684 545 745 Total operating and other expenses 798 777 2,383 2,240 2,977 Profit before taxes 1,013 1,018 2,964 2,848 3,785 Provision for taxes on profit 387 390 1,157 1,033 1,383 Profit after taxes 626 628 1,807 1,815 2,402 The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes (15) 22 23 62 74 Net profit:









Before attribution to non‑controlling interests 611 650 1,830 1,877 2,476 Attributed to non‑controlling interests (30) (30) (82) (79) (105) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 581 620 1,748 1,798 2,371















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.79 6.18 17.42 17.92 23.63 Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.79 6.18 17.42 17.92 23.63

* Reclassified.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)





For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

611

650

1,830

1,877

2,476 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (30) (30) (82) (79) (105) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 581 620 1,748 1,798 2,371 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 39 129 203 (115) 31 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (1) (2) 8 10 (60) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 38 127 211 (105) (29) Related tax effect (16) (49) (83) 41 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes 22 78 128 (64) (20) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests - 3 6 (2) 3 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 22 75 122 (62) (23) Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 633 728 1,958 1,813 2,456 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (30) (33) (88) (77) (108) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 603 695 1,870 1,736 2,348

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 81,921 81,440 77,175 Securities 37,995 28,860 34,396 Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase 184 147 70 Credit to the public 141,432 126,374 131,050 Provision for Credit losses (1,624) (1,625) (1,634) Credit to the public, net 139,808 124,749 129,416 Credit to the government 1,466 1,611 1,496 Investment in investee company 862 854 842 Buildings and equipment 865 852 867 Intangible assets 362 350 363 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 4,131 2,308 2,565 Other assets(2) 1,905 1,341 1,373 Total assets 269,499 242,512 248,563 Liabilities and Capital





Deposits from the public 233,020 212,907 214,755 Deposits from banks 1,730 2,631 2,508 Deposits from the Government 934 689 2,540 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 3,623 1,542 2,304 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 5,836 4,474 4,479 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 4,520 2,086 2,729 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,610 4,494 5,164 Total liabilities 254,273 228,823 234,479 Shareholders' equity 14,543 13,066 13,430 Non-controlling interests 683 623 654 Total capital 15,226 13,689 14,084 Total liabilities and capital 269,499 242,512 248,563

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 207 million and NIS 160 million and NIS 177 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 16 million and NIS 1 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 48 million and NIS 1 million at 30.9.25, 30.9.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)





For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium (1)

Capital

reserves from

benefit due to

share-based

payment

transactions

Total

capital

and

capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of June 30, 2025

927

1

928

(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970 Net profit for the period - -

-

- 581 581 30 611 Dividend - -

-

- (319) (319) (59) (378) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions - 1

1

- - 1 - 1 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - -

-

22 - 22 - 22 Balance as of September 30, 2025 927 2

929

(56) 13,670 14,543 683 15,226





For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205 Net profit for the period - - 620 620 30 650 Dividend - - (244) (244) - (244) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 75 - 75 3 78 Balance as of September 30, 2024 927 (217) 12,356 13,066 623 13,689





For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium (1)

Capital

reserves from

benefit due to

share-based

payment

transactions

Total

capital

and

capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084 Net profit for the period - -

-

- 1,748 1,748 82 1,830 Dividend - -

-

- (759) (759) (59) (818) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions - 2

2

- - 2 - 2 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - -

-

122 - 122 6 128 Balance as of September 30, 2025 927 2

929

(56) 13,670 14,543 683 15,226





For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 1,798 1,798 79 1,877 Dividend - - (741) (741) (29) (770) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (62) - (62) (2) (64) Balance as of September 30, 2024 927 (217) 12,356 13,066 623 13,689

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)





For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 2,371 2,371 105 2,476 Dividend - - (989) (989) (29) (1,018) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - (23) - (23) 3 (20) Balance as of December 31, 2024 927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

