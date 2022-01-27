First Iranian Magician to FOOL Penn and Teller!

BEDFORD, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-born magician Zak Mirz appeared on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us! last Friday. Zak is the first Iranian (AND TEXAN) to fool the legendary magicians Penn & Teller!

Not only did he share his magic, but Zak also got to share his story on national television. Zak is a first-generation American as his parents immigrated legally from Iran and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, when Zak was only 1, his father was murdered.

Magician Zak Mirz Zak Mirz Fooling Penn & Teller

Growing up, Zak turned to magic as an escape from reality, and he found it was something he could share. Today as a professional magician, Zak tours worldwide with his stage show to share wonder and the message of hope with his audiences.

Says Zak, "I'm grateful that I got to share my magic and story on this show. I believe everyone has a gift. And when you have a gift that is in you, and you put it into the world, you become a hero in someone else's story. To me, that is real magic."

Besides fooling Penn and Teller, Zak was a magic advisor to David Blaine's special The Magic Way, appeared on the Travel Channel's Magic Caught on Camera, and has created a deck of cards to raise both money and awareness to fight human trafficking.

You can watch Zak's performance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us! using the link below:

