FIRST iZ joins the RapidSOS Partner Network to provide "first eyes" for Emergency Communication Centers.

"This innovative partnership between RapidSOS and FIRST iZ could transform emergency response as we know it," said Fire Chief (ret.) and DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance Director Charles Werner, "These industry leaders have prioritized the needs of public safety professionals and their communities, and are uniquely positioned to make a real difference."

With just the click of a button, a drone can be automatically dispatched to the site of incidents reported.

"Genesis PULSE has a track record of bringing life-saving technology and innovation to public safety," said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. "Working to transform emergency response requires a partnership approach, and we continuously look for industry leaders such as FIRST iZ powered by Genesis PULSE to join the RapidSOS Partner Network."

The FIRST iZ solution leverages drone technology to enhance emergency responder's safety and efficiency. The drone is programmed to launch autonomously from FIRST Port™, a rugged-weather protected "smart" enclosure, fly to the incident location, stream live videos, and sniff for hazardous gases. This provides first responders critical information they need, often before emergency personnel even arrive on scene.

"Making the revolutionary FIRST iZ solution accessible to the thousands of RapidSOS equipped Emergency Communication Centers worldwide is a game-changer for public safety. It allows them to enhance their current dispatch system's inherent capabilities without requiring a large infrastructure upgrade or technology overhaul," says Jim Nipp, President of The Genesis Group. "With the power of FIRST iZ and PULSE in partnership with RapidSOS, we are helping reduce response times and save lives."

The RapidSOS and FIRST iZ powered by Genesis PULSE solution will become available to Emergency Communication Centers with access to RapidSOS Portal in early 2022. To learn more about how your ECC can leverage this solution, visit: https://firstiz.com/our-partners/rapidsos/ .

About FIRST iZ powered by Genesis PULSE

FIRST iZ, an autonomous drone solution, is powered by Genesis PULSE, a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Enhancement Software Solution integrated with RapidSOS. The merging of these three solutions provides intelligent, real-time data to first responders to support a faster and smarter emergency response. For more information, visit www.firstiz.com .

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com .

