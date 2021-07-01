FIRST iZ® Named Top 10 Drone Technology Solution Provider for 2021

TYLER, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, Analysts, and the CIO Review editorial board has selected FIRST iZ as one of ten Top Promising Drone Technology Solution Providers for 2021 in the magazine's third annual Drone Tech edition. The selection process covered the companies' offerings, core competency, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other recognition.

According to CIO Review, "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Miniature Pilotless Aircraft, or Flying Mini Robots – drones are today rapidly gaining traction as a revolutionary technology in commercial as well as non-profit sectors. The use of drones has significantly changed by leaps and bounds over the years, and the future opportunities of this technology are limitless. Although still in its infancy, drone technology is breaking through rigid traditional barriers across industry verticals."

FIRST iZ®, founded by CEO Phil Burks, leverages drone technology to enhance emergency response teams' abilities to de-escalate and handle problems safely and efficiently. The UAV is programmed to fly autonomously to the incident location, provide live videos while in transit, sniff for hazardous gases, hover while still delivering live video and provide first responders the information they need, often even before personnel arrive on scene. With just the click of a button by a dispatcher, the drone can be automatically dispatched to the site of the desired location.

Burks noted, "Our first responders put their lives on the line every day. Our mission is to help give them the situational awareness they need to save lives, while preserving their own as well. I truly believe that the more FIRST iZ systems we can get out there, the more folks get to go home to their families."

Aside from two UAV options including a quadcopter and hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) and operating software, the solution features FIRST PortTM, a rugged, weather-protected, remotely operated "smart" enclosure, which offers the ability to provide autonomous deployment, data gathering, and secure storage of a small unmanned aerial vehicle (sUAV), or drone. The port employs sensors which can assess the health and welfare of its airframe, coordinates precise launch and landing, and offers a patent-pending contact charging solution between missions.

CIOReview is a leading enterprise technology magazine that reaches out to over 173k qualified print and digital subscribers across the U.S. It is a go-to resource for senior-level industry experts, technology acquirers, buyers, and decision-makers to share their insights following a unique learn by peers approach. To read the article featuring FIRST iZ, visit: https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/June2021/Drone_Tech/?digitalmagazine#page=12

FIRST iZ is a Phirst Technologies, LLC company. FIRST iZ and its manufacturing partners are proudly based in the United States of America. For more information, visit firstiz.com or to learn more about FIRST Port, visit yourfirstport.com.

