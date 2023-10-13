First Lady Jill Biden Celebrates America's Egg Farmers with Visit to Ohio Egg Farm on World Egg Day

News provided by

American Egg Board

13 Oct, 2023, 15:59 ET

Tour Hosted by American Egg Board and Outward Farms; Provides Firsthand Egg-ucation Celebrating Decades-Long Collaboration with White House and America's Egg Farmers

RAYMOND, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Lady Jill Biden today celebrated America's egg farmers on World Egg Day by visiting and touring the facilities at Outward Farms, a family-owned egg farm in Raymond, Ohio, that produces USDA Certified Organic cage-free eggs. Dr. Biden learned firsthand from third-generation egg farmer Sandra Lausecker, founder and CEO of Outward Farms, about what it takes to produce eggs, get them to market and feed America's families. 

Continue Reading

The tour was hosted by the American Egg Board with Outward Farms, and it celebrates U.S. egg farmers' decades-long support of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. During the 2023 partnership with the American Egg Board and the White House Easter Egg Roll, America's egg farmers donated more than 5.5 million eggs to food banks across the country in the weeks leading up to Easter and Passover. The donation was part of the "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens" egg drive. 

"This is a big day for egg farmers across the country. We are honored and absolutely thrilled—on World Egg Day—to offer the First Lady of the United States a front-row seat to experience the amazing dedication that egg farmers, like the Lauseckers at Outward Farms, give in their daily work to annually produce the 100 billion wholesome, nutritious eggs that Americans count on and love," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

The tour offered the First Lady and guests an in-depth look at Outward Farms' operations – from spending time with the hens and understanding what goes into keeping them strong and healthy, to learning about the stringent on-farm measures taken to ensure food safety, to seeing how eggs are washed and inspected before being delivered fresh to stores. Importantly, the tour also acquainted Dr. Biden and guests with the rigorous and comprehensive biosecurity protocols egg farms across the country have implemented to protect their flocks from avian diseases like highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

"The opportunity to showcase our innovative approach to egg farming, sustainability efforts such as renewable energy and a unique manure management program, feature an overview of our future Education Center, and share the incredible work that U.S. egg farmers do each day to bring nutritious, high-quality eggs to Americans makes me very proud," said Lausecker. "We take the health and safety of our birds and disease prevention extremely seriously, and worked to ensure that this very special tour could be accomplished while maintaining the highest levels of biosecurity and disease prevention." 

The tour took place on World Egg Day 2023, an annual event when egg lovers worldwide recognize the remarkable nutritional, environmental and societal benefits of eggs, and celebrates the exceptional contribution eggs make in supporting people globally. The 2023 World Egg Day theme is "Eggs for a healthy future" and highlights the unmatched nutritional power of the incredible, invaluable egg and its potential to combat common nutrient deficiencies across the world.

About the American Egg Board (AEB) 
Home of the Incredible Egg, the AEB supports America's egg farmers in its mission to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education, and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org 

About Outward Farms
Outward Farms is a third-generation, family-owned egg farm committed to honoring the history of responsible farming in new and intentional ways—by designing a farm that connects customers and communities and ensures sustainable production practices with unmatched transparency. Learn more at www.outwardfarms.com. 

Photos available on request.

Contact:
Marc Dresner
American Egg Board [email protected]

SOURCE American Egg Board

Also from this source

USDA CALLS FOR NOMINATIONS TO SERVE ON THE 2024-2026 AMERICAN EGG BOARD

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominees to serve on the American Egg Board (AEB) including individuals from the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.