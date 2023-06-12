First Lady Kristen Cooper Joins Children's Home Society's reTHINK Permanency Conference to Present Family Champion Awards

News provided by

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

12 Jun, 2023, 14:43 ET

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Continue Reading
First Lady Kristen Cooper Joins Children’s Home Society’s reTHINK Permanency Conference to Present Family Champion Awards (PRNewsfoto/Children’s Home Society of North Carolina)
First Lady Kristen Cooper Joins Children’s Home Society’s reTHINK Permanency Conference to Present Family Champion Awards (PRNewsfoto/Children’s Home Society of North Carolina)

WHAT:

North Carolina First Lady Kristen Cooper is attending the reTHINK Permanency: Unlocking Pathways from Foster Care to Permanency Conference hosted by Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The reTHINK Permanency Conference will bring together family service professionals and advocates to explore permanency planning for youth experiencing foster care.



During the conference, the Institute for Family, a program of CHS, will host the Family Champion Awards Luncheon, where First Lady Cooper will present the awards to recognize social workers across North Carolina who work to strengthen families, build families, and advocate for families. The awards ceremony is underwritten by Healthy Blue.


WHEN:

June 15

Conference

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Awards Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Media is invited to attend the awards ceremony.


WHERE:

McKimmon Conference and Training Center

NC State University

1101 Gorman Street

Raleigh, NC


REGISTRATION: 

The conference is free; pre-registration is required by 5pm on Tuesday, June 13.

reTHINK Permanency: Unlocking Pathways from Foster Care to Family Conference


INFORMATION: 

For more information on the reTHINK Permanency Conference, contact Candace Kearce, Communication Manager, Institute for Family, 336.860.8063, [email protected].

The Institute for Family advocates for family well-being in North Carolina and across the nation. The Institute is grounded in listening to families, trusting their lived expertise, and working with them to inform and inspire policies and practices that value families. The Institute capitalizes on Children's Home Society's 120-year history of providing direct services for families associated with the child welfare system. The Institute's impact extends beyond the limits of traditional programs to address the broader conditions facing families that lead to child maltreatment.

Children's Home Society is dedicated to its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family by providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina. Our education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 20,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina
Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, and family preservation. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

SOURCE Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Also from this source

Children's Home Society Hosts Inaugural reTHINK Permanency Conference

During National Foster Care Month Children's Home Society Builds Awareness Of Critical Need for Foster Parents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.