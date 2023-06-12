First Lady Kristen Cooper Joins Children's Home Society's reTHINK Permanency Conference to Present Family Champion Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: North Carolina First Lady Kristen Cooper is attending the reTHINK Permanency: Unlocking Pathways from Foster Care to Permanency Conference hosted by Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The reTHINK Permanency Conference will bring together family service professionals and advocates to explore permanency planning for youth experiencing foster care.





During the conference, the Institute for Family, a program of CHS, will host the Family Champion Awards Luncheon, where First Lady Cooper will present the awards to recognize social workers across North Carolina who work to strengthen families, build families, and advocate for families. The awards ceremony is underwritten by Healthy Blue.



WHEN: June 15

Conference

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.





Awards Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.





Media is invited to attend the awards ceremony.



WHERE: McKimmon Conference and Training Center

NC State University

1101 Gorman Street

Raleigh, NC



REGISTRATION: The conference is free; pre-registration is required by 5pm on Tuesday, June 13.

reTHINK Permanency: Unlocking Pathways from Foster Care to Family Conference



INFORMATION: For more information on the reTHINK Permanency Conference, contact Candace Kearce, Communication Manager, Institute for Family, 336.860.8063, [email protected].

The Institute for Family advocates for family well-being in North Carolina and across the nation. The Institute is grounded in listening to families, trusting their lived expertise, and working with them to inform and inspire policies and practices that value families. The Institute capitalizes on Children's Home Society's 120-year history of providing direct services for families associated with the child welfare system. The Institute's impact extends beyond the limits of traditional programs to address the broader conditions facing families that lead to child maltreatment.

Children's Home Society is dedicated to its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family by providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina. Our education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 20,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, and family preservation. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

