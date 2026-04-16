First Lap: Race to Educon Launches Global Tour Showcasing 1House, a New Era of Digital Learning

Exclusive Demo Events Begin April 23 in the Netherlands, Leading Up to EduCon 2026 in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Lap: Race to Educon, a global event series, is set to introduce 1House—a video streaming platform built specifically for education—through exclusive live demo experiences across the U.S. and Europe.

Key investor and pioneer of the platform Bryce Thompson, 1House reimagines online learning by combining live interactive sessions, on-demand content, and built-in monetization into one seamless platform. Designed for both learners and educators, it creates a more structured, engaging, and practical way to build real-world skills.

The tour kicks off in the Netherlands on Thursday, April 23 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM with an exclusive, invite-only session, consisting of informative demos. Additional stops include Luxembourg, Detroit, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, New York, the DMV area, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. All Race to Educon events are free to attend, though space is limited to ensure a personalized and immersive experience.

In its first 30 days, 1House has already reached users in 60+ countries and all 50 U.S. states, surpassing 5,000 subscribers and paid out over $300,000 across 500+ affiliate partners across the globe—highlighting strong early demand for a more effective learning platform.

First Lap: Race to Educon offers attendees an early look at the platform, along with opportunities to connect directly with the 1House team and explore ways to get involved as creators, educators, or partners.

The tour will conclude in EduCon 2026, taking place June 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. The two-day conference is designed for entrepreneurs, creators, and digital earners, featuring keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities focused on real strategies in areas like investing, digital marketing, and content creation.

1House aims to become the "Twitch of education"—a platform where users don't just consume content, but actively learn, grow, and earn.

About 1House:

1House is a next-generation educational video streaming platform that brings together streaming, community, and monetization to create a better way to learn online. The platform empowers users to learn, grow, and earn—all in real time.

About Bryce Thompson:

Bryce Thompson is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist from Missouri City, Texas. At 29, he founded 1House following a successful track record in digital business, financial education, and community building. He is also the co-founder of IAMS Worldwide, leader of the IAMS Foundation, and author of MILLIONS: Accepted and Excepted. His work has been featured in major outlets and alongside global brands, reflecting his mission to expand access to education and wealth-building opportunities worldwide.

Media Contacts:

W&W Public Relations

Aliya Crawford | Karen Lee | Christopher Brown

[email protected]

609-760-5665

For more information:

https://1houseglobal.com/

https://www.racetoeducon.com/

https://events.1houseglobal.com/tour/dallas-educon

SOURCE 1House