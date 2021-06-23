First Launch on Gaming Consoles: rlaxx TV now available on Xbox

Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV, comments: "With the launch on Xbox consoles, we bring rlaxx TV to a highly relevant device class. More and more households are making the gaming console the central control device for home entertainment and we have to be part of this. The very first launch of the app on a gaming console also represents a huge milestone from a technical perspective. With this we are creating further prerequisites for a global market presence."

The content on rlaxx TV is structured in linear channels. This allows viewers immediate access to the running program and avoids lengthy search times in comparison to other streaming services (SVoD, TVoD) who leave users searching for up to 20 minutes per night. In addition, rlaxx TV viewers can skip content at any time by forwarding and rewinding within the channel as well as having the option to select individual videos from a continuously growing on-demand catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service, making the paradox of choice a thing of the past.

rlaxx TV wants to be available on all OTT devices by the end of the year - and in as many countries as possible. Nearly all the technical prerequisites for this are in place. The company therefore intends to increase its focus on launching in more countries in the coming months with further market expansions into Spain and Portugal in the summer.

Besides, the signs are still set for vast growth in regard to the content too. With a unique variety of topics, rlaxx TV is shaping offers appealing to any target group, no matter how special. This concept is what the streaming provider calls "premium niche". Current media partners include international holders of video and TV rights for premium content such as Spiegel TV, Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Comedy Dynamics, World Poker Tour, Gusto TV, Vevo Pop, Netzkino, Pantaflix, Young Hollywood, Televisa Novelas or PowerNation TV. The offering is continuously being refined.

To license its content, rlaxx TV relies on a global network of content partners, who deliver tailor-made formats for many categories – from music, sports, children's programs, lifestyle and adventure to international feature films.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

