First Lawsuit Filed Today Following Amtrak Montana Derailment That Killed Three Passengers Including Software Engineer Zach Schneider

Mr. Mongeluzzi said following the filing, "Rebecca has asked us to bring this claim to find out what happened, and to ensure no other family suffers the loss of someone as precious and loved as Zach."

Mr. Goodman added, "Zach and Rebecca, were college sweethearts excited to spend their lives together. As rail passengers, they put their lives in Amtrak's hands and expected that Amtrak would make sure they arrived at their destination safely. Sadly, what was supposed to be a joyous vacation turned tragic because of the failures of Amtrak and BNSF to fulfill their safety responsibilities."

SMB is one of America's leading law firms representing victims of catastrophic injuries and loss of life. Trial attorneys Mongeluzzi and Goodman served within Plaintiffs leadership in litigation following the 2015 fatal Amtrak 188 derailment in Philadelphia, and other Amtrak fatal accidents in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and also the 2016 New Jersey Transit (NJT) fatal crash in Hoboken, NJ. They have consistently advocated for implementation of advanced railroad safety technology, including Positive Train Control (PTC), which provides for automatic braking and switching systems.

The Complaint, as well as a number of related documents can be found at www.smbb.com//xxx.

Joining Mr. Mongeluzzi and Mr. Goodman in the representation of Ms. Schneider is SMB attorney Samuel B. Dordick, as well as, co-counsel Mark A. DiCello and Adam J. Levitt from Chicago-based DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC .

