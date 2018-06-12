First Lawsuit in the Nation Filed in the Pre-Cut Melon Salmonella Outbreak by Attorneys Jory Lange, John Simon & Erica Blume Slater

The mother and her child began experiencing symptoms of Salmonellosis after eating the pre-cut melons. They later had to go to the emergency room and were diagnosed with Salmonella.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is that, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the pre-cut fruit that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. So melons that are contaminated with Salmonella bacteria look, smell, and taste just like any other melon. This is why it's critical that the companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods like pre-cut melons, ensure that the food is safe before they sell it to customers," said national food safety attorney Jory Lange.

About the legal team:

Attorney Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading food safety lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, from Florida to California, and in states across the nation. You can learn more about Jory Lange at MakeFoodSafe.com.

John Simon and Erica Blume Slater are plaintiff's lawyers with the St. Louis, MO based law firm The Simon Law Firm, PC. Mr. Simon and Ms. Slater's practice is focused on fighting for the victims of negligence and wrongful death from defective products, defective pharmaceuticals and medical devices, vehicular accidents, and medical malpractice. Since the firm's founding in 2000, they have obtained more than $1 billion in verdicts and settlements for their clients.

