First Lawsuit in the Nation Filed in the Pre-cut Melon Salmonella Outbreak by Jory Lange and Hans Poppe

LOUISEVILLE, Ky., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Kentucky woman filed the first lawsuit in the nation in the Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melons produced by Caito Foods.

The complaint filed today in Kentucky federal court alleges that she ate Salmonella tainted pre-cut melon packaged by Caito Foods and sold at Kroger. The complaint is available upon request.

After eating pre-cut melon, she became ill and was later hospitalized. During her hospitalization, she was diagnosed with Salmonella. She later learned that she was part of the pre-cut melon Salmonella outbreak.

This is the second pre-cut melon Salmonella outbreak linked to Caito Foods in the last year. In 2018, Caito Foods' pre-cut melons caused a multistate Salmonella outbreak where 77 people were infected and 36 were hospitalized with Salmonella. The Lange Law Firm also filed the first Salmonella lawsuit in the 2018 Precut Melon Salmonella outbreak.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the pre-cut fruit that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Melons that are contaminated with Salmonella look, smell, and taste just like any other melon. This is why it's critical that the companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods like pre-cut melons, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national food safety attorney Jory Lange.

About the legal team:

Attorney Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, from Florida to California, and in states across the nation.

Attorney Hans Poppe founded The Poppe Law Firm in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Poppe is one of the leading personal injury attorneys in Kentucky, who focuses his practice on representing victims of semi truck and car accidents, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, and unfair insurance practices.

