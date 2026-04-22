First Legal Acquires eFileMadeEasy to Expand eFiling Platform Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Legal, the United States' leading litigation support and attorney services firm, announced the acquisition of eFileMadeEasy, a leading court eFiling platform that powers many eFiling solutions across the nation. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of eFileMadeEasy significantly expands First Legal's proprietary eFiling capabilities and will deliver a more efficient, user-friendly experience for law firms, corporations, and government entities nationwide. The transaction also accelerates First Legal's multi-year strategy to build more tech-enabled services, own more of the core technology powering its File Thru Trial™ suite of solutions, and support the company's continued national expansion.

"Acquiring eFileMadeEasy helps us give our clients a best-in-class eFiling experience while bringing critical technology in-house," said First Legal CEO Alex Martinez. "The platform embodies intuitive, efficient design that reduces keystrokes, simplifies filing, and helps minimize rejections and errors, allowing us to innovate even faster for our clients."

"Our mission has always been to take the friction out of eFiling and give legal professionals a simpler, smarter way to get their work done," said eFileMadeEasy founder Dario Diaz. "Joining First Legal means our technology can help more clients, evolve more quickly, and become part of a gold-standard comprehensive service offering."

This move complements First Legal's industry-leading concierge eFiling services, giving clients the choice between full-service support and self-service options, or a combination of both. Current eFileMadeEasy users will maintain uninterrupted access to the platform, while gaining access to First Legal's File Thru Trial™ suite of litigation support services.

First Legal will continue to make eFileMadeEasy available to other service providers that rely on its technology, supporting their existing workflows while investing in the platform's continued enhancement. This acquisition reflects First Legal's long-term strategy of targeted acquisitions and technology investments to drive growth and innovation in the litigation support market.

About First Legal

First Legal provides comprehensive litigation support services and technology solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments across the United States. The company's File Thru Trial™ suite of services spans court filing, service of process, records retrieval, investigations, court reporting, eDiscovery, and trial support. First Legal combines proprietary software with specialized support to make the litigation lifecycle more effective and efficient. More at firstlegal.com

About eFileMadeEasy

eFileMadeEasy is a leading court eFiling platform used by service providers and legal professionals across many states. Designed for ease of use and efficiency, eFileMadeEasy reduces keystrokes, streamlines filing workflows, and offers integrations with widely used tools such as Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat. More at efilemadeeasy.com

Media Contact

Ron Dappen

VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE First Legal