First Legal Expands Operations in the Greater NYC Area with Bee Reporting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Legal, the leading litigation support and attorney services provider in the U.S., is proud to welcome Bee Reporting Agency, Inc., a top provider of stenographic and transcription services in the New York Tri-State Area for more than 35 years, to their family. This partnership brings together two organizations committed to exceptional service, while Bee leadership and staff remain integral parts of the new and expanded operations.

The move gives Bee Reporting's clients access to First Legal's comprehensive suite of litigation support services and greater geographic reach across the country. Meanwhile, First Legal's clients will benefit from expanded court reporting coverage in the greater New York area.

"Cultural fit was a crucial element of this partnership," says Alex Martinez CEO of First Legal. "We believe the best way to serve our clients is to join forces with like-minded, founder-led companies that want to offer their clients access to all our adjacent services. With Bee, our shared values focus on delivering outstanding service and fostering long-term relationships will enable us to serve each other's clients well for years to come."

"We know our clients have a broad range of litigation support needs," says Bee Reporting co‑founder Judy Rossi. "By working with First Legal, we are expanding our court reporting capabilities while offering clients best-in-class support across court filings, service of process, records retrieval, private investigations, eDiscovery, and trial support."

"What matters most to us at Bee," says co-founder Liz Laike, "is knowing that the values we built this business on will continue to thrive. First Legal shares those values and brings the resources, experience, and vision to help us support our clients in new and meaningful ways."

The addition of Bee Reporting reflects First Legal's continued commitment to partnering with organizations that share its client-first approach. It follows First Legal's alignment with eFileMadeEasy in April 2026, a leading court eFiling platform that supports eFiling solutions across the country, and Inter County Judicial Services, a New York-area provider of process serving and litigation support services, in 2025.

About First Legal

First Legal provides comprehensive litigation support services and technology solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments across the United States. The company's File Thru Trial™ suite of services spans court filing, service of process, court reporting, records retrieval, investigations, eDiscovery, and trial support. First Legal combines specialized support with technology to make the litigation lifecycle more effective and efficient. Learn more at firstlegal.com

About Bee Reporting

Bee Reporting provides stenographic court reporting and transcription services to law firms and legal professionals throughout the New York Tri-State area. For more than 35 years, the company has built its reputation on personalized, white-glove service, strong client relationships, and the timely delivery of accurate, high-quality transcripts. Learn more at beereporting.com

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SOURCE First Legal