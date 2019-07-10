First Light Adds New Multimedia to Website

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the introduction of new multimedia content on the homepage of the First Light Diagnostics website.

The new content offers real-world insights from clinician interviews on the impact of broad-spectrum antibiotics on the globally escalating issues of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and antibiotic-resistant bacteria. These medical professionals share their first-hand experiences and struggles with current testing methods.

In addition, visitors can access a comprehensive overview of the simplicity and ease of use of the MultiPath™ Platform being developed by First Light Diagnostics. In the video, viewers will see not only how simple the platform is the use, but gain an understanding of the underlying technology that delivers pathogen identification in 30 minutes and antibiotic susceptibility test (AST) results in 4 hours, allowing clinicians to administer the most effective therapy at the onset of infection.

"We are excited to offer these additional channels for interested parties to learn more about First Light Diagnostics," said David Macdonald, CEO of First Light. "These short videos provide a wealth of information on the challenges facing clinicians today, and how our MultiPath technology will allow them to make the best therapy decisions sooner."

First Light's MultiPath technology delivers a breakthrough acceleration in AST results. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, versus four days with current methods, MultiPath's easy-to-use, automated desktop platform provides high throughput and random access, using patient samples without culture. Clinicians can administer the most effective therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites, targeting FDA clearance near the end of 2019.

About First Light Diagnostics Inc.

First Light Diagnostics Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness and ease of use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

