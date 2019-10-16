First Light Diagnostics CEO David Macdonald to Present at BIO Investor Forum

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that First Light's CEO, David Macdonald, will be among the presenters at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum.

The BIO Investor Forum is "an international biotech investor conference focused on early and established private companies as well as emerging public companies." The event takes place Oct. 22-23 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California, and offers attendees the ability "to explore investment trends and opportunities in life sciences."

"I am eager to share details about First Light Diagnostics and our MultiPath™ Platform with the BIO Investor Forum audience," said David Macdonald, CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "Hospital-acquired infections take thousands of lives and drive up healthcare costs by billions of dollars each year. Our MultiPath platform is unique in its ability to rapidly detect infections and provide antibiotic susceptibility (AST) information, without the need for a time-consuming culture step, allowing clinicians to determine the most effective therapy at the onset of infection."

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, the MultiPath easy-to-use, automated benchtop analyzer provides rapid results, high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of multi-drug resistant infections versus waiting several days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites and is targeting FDA clearance in early 2020.

