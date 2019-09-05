First Light Diagnostics MultiPath™ Part of Innovation Alley at IDWeek 2019

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced their participation at IDWeek 2019 from Oct. 2 – 6 in Washington, DC.

First Light Diagnostics will be exhibiting at booth 445. Representatives will be available to answer questions about the novel MultiPath™ technology and its ability to deliver AST results in hours versus days, directly from patient samples, without culture. In addition, First Light will be participating at Innovation Alley, pod IA-008. Innovation Alley represents companies with new, cutting-edge medical innovations or technologies.

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS).

"We are excited to be part of IDWeek," said David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "We look forward to meeting with industry luminaries and sharing the exciting details about our MultiPath platform."

First Light Diagnostics recently stole the spotlight with their disruptive diagnostic technology at the AACC 2019 Scientific Meeting.

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in delivering AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, MultiPath's easy to use, automated benchtop platform provides rapid results, high throughput and continuous random access. Using MultiPath, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting several days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites and is targeting FDA clearance in early 2020.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

