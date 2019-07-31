First Light Diagnostics MultiPath™ Platform to Be Showcased at AACC 2019

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced their participation at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's (AACC) 71st Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California from August 4-8.

First Light Diagnostics will be exhibiting at booth 4167. Representatives will be available to answer questions about the novel Multipath™ technology and its ability to deliver AST results in hours.

Don Straus, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will be delivering a presentation at the AACC Innovation Zone on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:30 a.m. The presentation will discuss First Light's MultiPath™ technology. The user-friendly test platform under development can detect a wide range of medically important analytes, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, toxins, and biomarkers, using a fully automated random-access benchtop analyzer.

"We are excited to exhibit and present at this year's AACC Scientific Meeting," said David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "We look forward to meeting with industry luminaries and sharing the exciting details about our MultiPath platform."

First Light's MultiPath technology delivers a breakthrough acceleration in AST results. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, without culture, versus four days with current methods, MultiPath's easy-to-use, automated benchtop platform provides high throughput and random access, using patient samples. Clinicians can administer the most effective therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun the deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites, targeting FDA clearance near the end of 2019.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

