First Light Diagnostics Receives Additional Funding From the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the authorization of $4.3 million in additional funding from BARDA in support of First Light's development of the MultiPath platform, along with diagnostic tests for anthrax and urinary tract infection (UTI) pathogen identification (ID) and culture-free, anti-microbial susceptibility testing (AST)1.

"BARDA has been a valuable partner to First Light as we develop the MultiPath™ platform and test menu, including revolutionary culture-free tests for UTI pathogen ID and AST," said David Macdonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Light Diagnostics. "We are excited to continue our work with BARDA as we prepare to commercialize our affordable, easy to use, rapid diagnostic platform."

With this additional authorization, BARDA has invested $ 27.1M to support First Light Diagnostics' development efforts.

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath technology aims to deliver breakthrough acceleration in delivering AST results, enabling Clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in, potentially, 30 minutes and AST results in approximately four hours, MultiPath's easy to use, automated benchtop platform provides rapid results, high throughput and continuous random access. Utilizing MultiPath, Clinicians will be able to administer the most effective therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting several days for results2.

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening multi-drug resistant infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics.

1. This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201500022C.

2. Test in development. For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures

First Light Diagnostics, Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening multi-drug resistant infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance.

