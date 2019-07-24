First Light Diagnostics Receives Technology Innovation Leader Award at Frost & Sullivan Gala

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, formally received their award for Technology Innovation at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on July 17 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla, California.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and superior performance across areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Across Frost & Sullivan's Decision Support Scorecard, First Light Diagnostics received the highest marks in both technology attributes and future business value when compared to its competition.

"I am particularly pleased that this award recognizes the seriousness of the worldwide epidemic of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria," said Don Straus, Chief Technology Officer, who accepted First Light's award for 2019 North American Rapid Diagnostics Technology Innovation. "This award is also a tribute to the hard-working team at First Light Diagnostics that is commercializing novel products for rapidly and sensitively detecting infections and determining the right antibiotics to treat them in hours rather than the days required by current methods."

First Light's MultiPath technology delivers a breakthrough acceleration in AST results. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, versus four days with current methods, MultiPath's easy-to-use, automated desktop platform provides high throughput and random access, using patient samples without culture. Clinicians can administer the most effective therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites, targeting FDA clearance near the end of 2019.

About First Light Diagnostics Inc.

First Light Diagnostics Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness and ease of use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

First Light Diagnostics Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance.

