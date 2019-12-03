First Light Diagnostics to Present at New England Venture Summit

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics, will be among the presenters at the 2019 New England Venture Summit.

The New England Venture Summit is an event that allows top innovative companies to connect, meet, share insights and foster partnerships with industry leaders in capital investments. The event takes place on Dec. 4 at the Hilton Boston Dedham and includes venture panels, company presentations and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to be part of the life sciences track at this year's summit," said David Macdonald. "Our innovative MultiPath™ platform is unique in its ability to rapidly detect infections and provide antibiotic susceptibility (AST) information, without the need for a time-consuming culture step. This helps reduce hospital-acquired infections that take thousands of lives each year and drive up healthcare costs by billions of dollars."

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath™ technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in rapid AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, the MultiPath platform is an easy-to-use, automated benchtop analyzer with high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of multi-drug-resistant infections versus waiting several days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites and is targeting FDA clearance in 2020.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

