First Light Diagnostics to Showcase MultiPath™ Platform at ASM Microbe 2019

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced its participation at the American Society for Microbiology's ASM Microbe 2019 Event in San Francisco, California, from June 20-24.

First Light Diagnostics will be exhibiting in the Innovation Zone, the newest addition to the ASM Microbe event. The Innovation Zone provides attendees the opportunity to meet with company representatives and to attend their Tech Talk presentations.

Don Straus, chief scientific officer, will be presenting the First Light Diagnostics Industry & Science Tech Talk. His session, entitled "A New Platform for Rapidly and Sensitively Detecting Infections, Identifying Pathogens, and Determining Antimicrobial Susceptibility Directly from Patient Samples," will discuss First Light's novel MultiPath™ technology. The user-friendly test platform under development can detect a wide range of medically important analytes including bacteria, fungi, viruses, toxins and biomarkers using a fully automated random-access benchtop analyzer.

"We are excited to participate in the Innovation Zone at this year's ASM Microbe," said David Macdonald, president and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "We look forward to meeting with the ASM community and sharing the exciting details around our MultiPath platform."

First Light's MultiPath technology delivers a breakthrough acceleration in AST results. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, versus four days with current methods, MultiPath's easy-to-use, automated desktop platform provides high throughput and random access, using patient samples without culture. Clinicians can administer the most effective therapy during the onset of infection versus waiting days for results.

First Light Diagnostics has begun deployment of MultiPath systems at customer clinical study sites, targeting FDA clearance near the end of 2019.

The company will be located at booth 4811M and presenting their Industry and Science Tech Talk on Friday, June 21, at 12:40 p.m.

About First Light Diagnostics Inc.

First Light Diagnostics Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness and ease of use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

CONTACT:

David Macdonald

President and CEO

First Light Diagnostics

dmacdonald@firstlightdx.com

Mobile: (858) 997-9641

Related Images

first-light-diagnostics.png

First Light Diagnostics

First Light Diagnostics Inc. is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance.

SOURCE First Light Diagnostics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstlightdx.com

