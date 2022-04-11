First Light Recovery Announces New In-Network Insurances

The Orange County residential mental health facility is proud to announce it's now in-network with seven major insurance companies.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Recovery announced new in-network agreements with Anthem BlueCross, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan, HMC Healthworks, First Health, Multiplan and the latest, United Healthcare.

The mental health provider hopes this update will make mental health services more available to people in the area. When a provider is in-network with an insurance company, individuals with those policies may benefit from:

Reduced out-of-pocket costs, as insurance companies tend to cover larger percentages of costs for in-network providers

Potentially easier admission, as in-network providers may not require the same referral and pre-auth processes as out-of-network providers

Enhanced service agreement standards, as most in-network providers are required to meet certain service levels to remain in-network

"We are proud to announce that we are now in-network with seven carriers with our latest one being United Healthcare," said Neal H Patel CEO of First Light Recovery. "It gives us a better opportunity to help more people, and that's exactly what we are here for."

First Light Recovery offers a variety of treatment options for those struggling with mental health disorders. Its residential treatment programs are available for people aged 18 to 59 with diagnoses that match FLR's treatment parameters. The programs include 24-hour support and structure for individuals that need this level of care but don't require round-the-clock nursing or clinical supervision.

Mental health disorders treated at First Light include schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, depression, anxiety, social anxiety, panic attacks, posttraumatic stress disorder, impulse-control disorder, ADD/ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, and personality disorders. Two-to-one staff-to-client ratios and a low-stimulation environment provide clients the comfort and focus on healing and learning how to cope and manage their disorders.

Treatment programs also include education to help people learn or relearn daily living skills in light of a mental health disorder. Some skills that can be worked on include budgeting, planning each day, nutrition, and personal hygiene.

First Light Recovery is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. CARF Accreditation demonstrates a provider's commitment to quality care and proactive focus on satisfactory outcomes for every person.

Individuals who are interested in the care provided by First Light Recovery can call 949-326-3658 or complete a contact form at https://firstlightrecovery.com/contact/. First Light Recovery generally starts the admissions process with an insurance verification to help potential clients understand what insurance might cover.

Media Contact:

Neal Patel

407-616-8872

[email protected]

SOURCE First Light Recovery