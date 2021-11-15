First Light Recovery Is Now In-Network With Anthem Insurance

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychiatric facility First Light Recovery now accepts Anthem Insurance. This change allows patients covered underneath Anthem to seek psychiatric help without paying out of pocket or dealing with out-of-network fees. First Light Recovery aims to treat more patients in Orange County, particularly those who couldn't seek help due to financial barriers.

First Light Recovery

"First Light Recovery is committed to the treatment of mental health patients in Southern California, and being in-network with Anthem will help us continue that work," says Neal Patel, CEO of First Light Recovery. "We look forward to working with Anthem to ensure individuals that come through our doors get the care that they need."

Before the change, First Light Recovery accepted major insurance carriers like Magellan Health, MultiPlan and Kaiser Permanente. Some of these carriers are regional, but Anthem covers patients throughout the United States. Joining the Anthem network allows First Light Recovery to accept patients who might have Anthem coverage due to employment or other reasons. Prospective patients can verify their insurance online to ensure that they're in-network before they check in.

First Light Recovery offers psychiatric help for patients suffering from a number of conditions, including the following:

Depression

ADD/ADHD

Anxiety

PTSD

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Schizophrenia

Social anxiety

Schizoaffective disorder

Bipolar disorder

Personality disorders

Panic attacks

Currently, First Light Recovery serves patients aged 18-59 in the Orange County, California region. They offer personalized programs that meet each patient's needs and help them recover in a safe environment. Select programs help patients learn life skills that they might have learned along the way, including planning, budgeting and sticking to a schedule. With two staff members for each patient, First Light Recovery offers unprecedented levels of mental health treatment.

Anthem is a health insurance company that offers coverage for health, vision and dental treatment. Other products include supplemental insurance and travel insurance. Anthem also offers Medicare and Medicaid coverage for qualifying patients. While some patients sign up for Anthem through their employer, others buy private health insurance plans from Anthem directly.

Once patients sign up for Anthem, they qualify for in-network treatment at First Light Recovery. Each plan offers different levels of coverage, so they'll need to contact Anthem to learn more about insurance payouts.

