FIRST LIGHT RESORTS ANNOUNCES THREE NEW REASONS TO LOVE YOSEMITE

Smarter Access, Smoother Arrivals and a Brighter Future for Yosemite

GROVELAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Resorts at Yosemite is thrilled to share three significant improvements that pave the way for travelers all over the world to visit Yosemite with greater ease and care than ever before.

#1 - Park-Wide Entry Reservations Replaced with Real-Time Traffic Management for 2026

Yosemite Tuolumne River Swimming Hole, courtesy Rush Creek Lodge & Spa at Yosemite

Yosemite National Park has announced it will replace the park-wide Peak Hour Reservation system with real-time traffic management in and around Yosemite Valley, allowing visitors to experience the park and explore beyond Yosemite Valley at their leisure.

To promote park-wide exploration and enrich the visitor experience, particularly during times of transient traffic control in Yosemite Valley, a broad band of regional supporters has created an " Explore Beyond Yosemite Valley " map offering local tips on memorable side trips throughout the park.

#2 - Online Entry Ticket Purchasing to Streamline Arrival

To further improve the visitor experience, Yosemite recently introduced online ticket purchasing to help speed up the entry process. Guests can now secure weekly entry tickets and annual park passes in advance, reducing delays and eliminating the need for transactions at entrance stations, making arrivals smoother and more efficient during busy travel windows.

#3 - Expanded Connectivity with Entry Gate Wi-Fi

Yosemite now offers Wi-Fi access at the Big Oak Flat/Highway 120 West entrance, less than a mile from Rush Creek Lodge & Spa. This initiative reflects the park's continued investment in improving visitor communication, access to real-time updates and trip planning resources, and serves as a model of public/private partnerships in support of Yosemite visitors. First Light Resorts designed the system and provides connectivity and maintenance, while Visit Tuolumne County's knowledgeable staff provides timely updates.

For the first time ever, this new entrance gate connectivity allows guests to access reservations, stay informed about road conditions and traffic management, and explore activity options upon their arrival in Yosemite.

"These refinements, driven by the park's new leadership in collaboration with local experts, will together allow Yosemite visitors to have a better experience than ever this year. We so appreciate the park's renewed commitment to working closely with Yosemite gateway communities to innovate creative solutions that combine thoughtful stewardship with improved visitor experiences," noted First Light Resorts CEO, Lee Zimmerman.

ABOUT FIRST LIGHT RESORTS

First Light Resorts is home to three remarkable lodges, each ideal for exploring Yosemite National Park: Evergreen Lodge , Rush Creek Lodge & Spa , and now Firefall Ranch . Each serves as a fun-filled 'destination within a destination' and brings distinctive style to amenities such as restaurants, taverns, general stores, saltwater pools & hot tubs, daily activities, and professionally guided excursions, with no hidden resort fees.

With First Light Resorts' 25+ years serving Yosemite visitors, travelers can trust they have an experienced partner ready to guide them through Yosemite's next chapter. From Evergreen Lodge's iconic cabins in the woods, to the laid-back luxury of Rush Creek Lodge's grand hillside setting, to the sprawling meadows and hills of stunning Firefall Ranch , travelers can enjoy the curated adventure of their choice.

As longstanding leaders in sustainable travel, the lodges meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance , operating and fully self-funding a behind-the-scenes Youth Program , comprehensive water conservation systems, and award-winning stewardship efforts.

SOURCE First Light Resorts