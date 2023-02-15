FIRST LOCAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD AND ARPA-FUNDED LEASING TRAINING ACADEMY LAUNCHED IN PRINCE GEORGE'S ACADEMY CELEBRATES GRADUATION WITH 100% GRADUATION RATE

OXON HILL, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9, with the leadership of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA), Employ Prince George's and MMHA launched the first local workforce development board supported, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded, Leasing Training Academy in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The Inaugural Graduating Class of the Leasing Training Academy poses with their diplomas

Using ARPA funds from the Maryland Department of Labor and allocated to the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board, Employ Prince George's was able to partner with Candice Manning, Director of Workforce Development and Training, MMHA, to launch the Academy at the American Job Center National Harbor located inside of the Tanger Outlets.

The Academy's comprehensive training program's prime focus is training Prince George's County residents who are unemployed, under-employed, or looking for a new career in the residential property management industry, and to place those trained individuals into the industry upon completion of the program. With over 60 interested Prince George's County resident applicants and 10 applicants accepted into the program, the Academy celebrated the completion of the program with a 100% graduation rate.

Held at the American Job Center National Harbor, 10 program participants accepted their completion certificate with high hopes of entering the residential property management industry. To date, four graduates have interviewed and accepted full-time employment with prominent local management companies.

Property Management is a billion-dollar recession-proof industry. It is also one of the few industries where success is in the individuals' hands, as a college degree is often not required at hire. For Prince George's County residents that are interested in attending the LTA and beginning a career in property management, please visit: https://www.mmhaonline.org/mmha-leasing-training-academy-mmhalta for more information.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's