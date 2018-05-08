First Location-Based Mobile App For Freelance Hiring Poised For Launch

Laval-based tech startup AceBy is taking a hyper-local approach to connecting job providers with quality freelancers on demand using location-based technology and a peer-to-peer operating model. If you're an employer, simply post any project for free (publicly or privately) on the AceBy mobile app for iOS and Android and begin receiving bids from qualified freelancers in your area instantly.

The company announced their official launch on March 31st 2018.

"In the same way that you push a button on your smartphone and an Uber pinpoints your location and rolls up, or you open up Foursquare to discover and share information about businesses and attractions in your immediate surroundings, AceBy takes advantage of that same location-based functionality and user convenience and applies it to the job finding and hiring process," said AceBy COO Derrick Agyiri.

Using a sophisticated algorithm, AceBy ensures a streamlined, simplified hiring process that eliminates the delays and hassles of traditional job listing processes.

The platform allows for a host of job categories, ranging from accounting & consulting, writing, legal, home services, web & mobile software, engineering & architecture, among others. AceBy's engineered system automatically matches projects with specific categories and allows freelancers to send and receive files and feedback in real time.

All payments are held in escrow until services are completed, acting as a safeguard against failure to complete work or not delivering the highest quality. As an added convenience, AceBy handles all income taxes, so freelancers receive their tax receipts at the end of every year.

The company emphasizes its transparent, simplified pricing structure, where job providers pay a 2.5% processing fee, and freelancers pay a 10% commission per project.

While AceBy emphasizes a localized approach, jobs can be posted virtually anywhere, opening up unlimited access to a global network of talented freelancers.

Unique to the app is the ability for users to switch between freelancer or job provider without any additional data population required.

Having established an impressive network of diverse freelance professionals, the company is now looking to spread the word among job providers seeking an elegant solution to the time, energy, and resource-draining process of freelancer sourcing and hiring. Learn more about AceBy by clicking here .

