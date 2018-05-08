First Look Appraisals Appoints Expert Industry Executives

Jim possesses over thirty years experience leading national wholesale lending platforms in addition to retail lending, secondary market and AMC experience. As leader of the First Look Sales and Marketing team, Jim oversees strategic growth initiatives. Jim stated he joined First Look because he is "convinced the people, processes and proprietary technology at First Look will positively disrupt the industry and provide lenders and appraisers a best-in-class solution."

Aaron Shepler, Chief Technology Officer:

Aaron is the chief architect of First Look's dynamic proprietary technology platform, Docent, that provides complete visibility, predictability and pro-active control over every appraisal order. Along with 15 years of experience leading development teams, Aaron previously served as CTO for the largest independent AMC in the US.

Mike Floyd, Chief Corporate Appraiser:

Mike has over 20 years of appraisal industry experience including ten years as Chief Corporate Appraiser for a large national AMC. Mike's reputation amongst lender and agency collateral risk managers is unparalleled. Mike directs First Look's appraisal quality control policy and procedure and focuses on cultivating the industry's best national appraiser panel.

First Look has also appointed three accomplished executives to its Board of Directors. Steve Haslam, former CEO of StreetLinks National Appraisal Services, Tony Ebeyer, StreetLinks former Chief Strategy Officer and Brad Morehead, former CEO of Livewatch Security, will actively advise and assist with the strategic development and direction of the company.

First Look's CEO, Craig Culbert, states, "Most lenders agree, their AMC relationships are mediocre despite being compelled to use them for compliance and cost reasons. First Look has assembled a leadership team of seasoned lending, appraisal, and AMC executives to build new processes and technology that overcome common frustrations between lenders and other AMCs. Simply stated, our leadership team knows the problems well because we have lived them from the lender and appraiser perspective; now, we've created the solution."

About First Look Appraisals:

First Look Appraisals is a national appraisal management company changing the industry through proprietary technology, success-focused relationships with appraisers, and a proactive customer service culture designed to revolutionize their client's experience with AMCs. To learn more about First Look Appraisals visit www.firstlookappraisals.com.

